Just Melanie -- A mentor for the younger me, a friend for the older

And once a year, in early August, Jack would set aside at least one afternoon, sometimes two, to go over the proposed budget. Fund by fund, line item by line item, he walked me through the city’s finances until I knew exactly what was going on.

Time flew by.

For 14 years, Jack was a fountain of knowledge for me, from which also flowed entertaining conversations and laughter. Yes, I think I can say we became pals. We could talk about business and still share stories from our own lives.

I heard about his growing up, the son of a Lincoln police officer. I’ve heard about how he met his beloved wife, Cheryl – how they started out young and poor. He told me about his children and grandchildren. He talked about his past work experiences, before coming to York.

And I reciprocated, sharing stories from my life and sometimes seeking his wise advice.

Between discussing warrants, negotiation results, street construction maps and all the before-mentioned topics, I stumbled upon a treasured friendship.