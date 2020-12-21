Jenny's Reesources: Webinar recording links, crop leasing and crop enterprise budgeting

Upcoming Events
• Jan. 5: BeefWatch Webinar: Preventing Calf Scours, 8 p.m., https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-webinar-series
• Jan. 6: Crop Production Clinics Central Nebraska Locations: Hastings, North Platte, Kearney, Holdrege, https://cpc.unl.edu
• Jan. 7: Crop Production Clinics Eastern Nebraska Locations: Lincoln, Geneva, Norfolk, Syracuse, https://cpc.unl.edu
• Jan. 7: Pesticide Training, 9:30 a.m. AND 1 p.m., Cornerstone Event Center Fairgrounds, York, RSVP: 402-362-5508
• Jan. 7: MidWinter Grain Management Webinar: Commodity Care & Employee Safety, 10 a.m., Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/grain-handling-safety-coalition-31134157131
• Jan. 8: Chemigation Training, 9:30 a.m., Cornerstone Event Center Fairgrounds, York, RSVP 402-362-5508
Jan. 12: BeefWatch Webinar: Calving Tool Box & Recordkeeping, 8 p.m., https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-webinar-series
• Jan. 13: Crop Production Clinics Central Nebraska Locations: North Platte, Hastings, Central City, Holdrege, https://cpc.unl.edu
• Jan. 14: Crop Production Clinics Eastern Nebraska Locations: Lincoln, Norfolk, York, Syracuse, https://cpc.unl.edu
• Jan. 18: Pesticide Training, 2 p.m. AND 6:30 p.m., Harvest Hall Fairgrounds, Seward, RSVP 402-643-2981
• Jan. 19: BeefWatch Webinar: Calving complications & when to call the vet, 8 p.m., https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-webinar-series
• Jan. 19: Pesticide Training, Highway 92 Building, David City
• Jan. 20: Crop Production Clinics Central Nebraska Locations: Hastings, Aurora, Holdrege, Kearney, https://cpc.unl.edu: 402-746-3417
Jan. 28: Ag Update, 1:00 p.m., Fairgrounds, Central City
I received some questions this month regarding decisions for 2021 ARC/PLC election sign-up but haven’t looked at or worked with decision tools yet. Last week there was a webinar on program elections and the recorded link can be found at: https://go.unl.edu/yg90. For those of you who elected ARC-IC for 2019-2020 due to prevent plant or significant yield loss in 2019, it will be important to reconsider your options. This webinar does a great job of explaining and going through them. While our last election we could look back to get an idea, we don’t have that opportunity going forward. It’s nice that it’s a one year election so it can be changed as prices/yields fluctuate. Hope to share more information in January after working with real data to get a feel for things. Curious how the significant windstorm and drought in areas may impact decisions for specific counties going forward. For now, you can find more information, including the decision tools, at: https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/index. If you’ve used the decision tools in the past, you will use the same login info. you created in the past.
Ag Land Leasing and Budgeting Webinar was also held last week. If you missed it or were interested in watching the recording, you can do so at the following YouTube link for 30 days: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dH-RVIhnIG8&t=166s.
Calculating the cost of production per crop enterprise was a webinar held after the ag leasing webinar. You can also view this recording via YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIgbkp0QNH0.
Live Christmas Trees
Just a reminder to check live Christmas trees daily for their watering needs to avoid a fire hazard. Kelly Feehan, Extension horticulture educator shares, “The rule-of-thumb is a tree will use one quart of water per day for every inch of trunk diameter near the base. If you have a tree with a 3-inch base, it can use 3 quarts of water per day. The trunk should have been freshly cut at a slant just prior to putting it in the stand. If the stand is empty for more than six to eight hours, the tree’s pores plug up again. Water uptake is much reduced and the tree dries out sooner. If a tree stand dries out for half a day or more, the only thing that can be done is to remove the tree from the stand and recut the base; which is not a fun task with the lights and ornaments. When watering, nothing needs to be added to water in the tree stand to promote freshness.”
Christmas Cactus
Kelly also shares the following, “to keep Christmas cactus blooming as long as possible, place it in bright but indirect light. Too much sun can cause leaves to turn yellow. Keep soil or potting mix constantly moist but not waterlogged. Even though they are cactus, they are jungle natives and prefer just moist conditions with indirect light. Avoid fertilizing Christmas cactus during the winter; but do fertilize every other week from spring through fall. Plants seem to flower best if they are a little pot bound; but if roots become over-crowded in the container, blooming will decrease. If you haven’t repotted in several years, or you notice a decrease in flowering from the previous year, repot the plant into a slightly larger pot, but wait until spring. If possible, move the plants outside for summer. Keep in a shady area as Christmas cactus will not tolerate full sun.”
