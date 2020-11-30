Jenny's Reesources: Upcoming December virtual programming and crop production clinics planned

• Dec. 14: Landlord/Tenant Workshop , 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. — Lincoln (Lancaster County Extension Office), (Crop Budgeting workshop to be held at 1:30 p.m.) Registration: 402-441-7180. The 9 a.m. meeting in Lincoln will be live-streamed on YouTube (at lancaster.unl.edu/liveevents ). The recording will be available after the workshop.

December brings another Extension winter programming season. Several have asked what this year’s season entails. Honestly, like many things in the midst of COVID, it’s a moving target with adaptability and flexibility being key for us all. I had put together local plans allowing for both in-person and virtual programming. However, with a new set of restrictions, programming will depend on the risk dial going forward. I greatly prefer seeing people at meetings and field days, so I’m still hoping for in-person meeting options for the future!