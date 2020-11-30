Jenny's Reesources: Upcoming December virtual programming and crop production clinics planned

Upcoming Events
• Dec. 8: 4-State Crop Insurance Webinar, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. CST, https://4state.eventbrite.com
• Dec. 8, 11, 15 & 18: Leading Farm & Ranch Employees Virtual Seminar, 12:30 - 2 p.m., Information and Register at: https://go.unl.edu/fgw3
• Dec. 10: Farmers & Ranchers College Online Watch Program w/ Dr. David Kohl, Professor Emeritus, Dept. of AAEC, VA TECH & Eric Snodgrass, Principal Atmospheric Scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions, 9:15 a.m. - Noon, Online only: https://go.unl.edu/december10
• Dec. 10: Farm Tax Law Changes for 2020, Noon Webinar, Register: https://farm.unl.edu/webinars
• Dec. 10: Wellness in Tough Times Chat: The Scope of Grandparenting Today, Noon – 1 p.m., Call: 346-248-7799 Meeting ID: 97923262259#
• Dec. 14: Landlord/Tenant Workshop, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. — Lincoln (Lancaster County Extension Office), (Crop Budgeting workshop to be held at 1:30 p.m.) Registration: 402-441-7180. The 9 a.m. meeting in Lincoln will be live-streamed on YouTube (at lancaster.unl.edu/liveevents). The recording will be available after the workshop.
• Dec. 15-17: Info Ag Virtual Conference, https://infoag.org/
• Dec. 17: Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo (virtual), 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., https://go.unl.edu/w8k9
Winter programs
Hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving! May we continue to count our blessings as we are so blessed!
December brings another Extension winter programming season. Several have asked what this year’s season entails. Honestly, like many things in the midst of COVID, it’s a moving target with adaptability and flexibility being key for us all. I had put together local plans allowing for both in-person and virtual programming. However, with a new set of restrictions, programming will depend on the risk dial going forward. I greatly prefer seeing people at meetings and field days, so I’m still hoping for in-person meeting options for the future!
Risk Dial
As of November 30, if either the district health risk dial or state risk dial is red, all Extension programming (including 4-H programs, meetings, and events) must be delivered virtually. Thus, for our part of the State, all December Extension programming will now be virtual only. In-person programming with specific guidelines can only resume if the risk dial is not red. The following are some upcoming December programs and connection info.
• Dec. 2: Women Managing Ag Land Conference, 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., https://wia.unl.edu/WMAL. Learn about navigating challenges of owning/renting ag land, improve business management and communication skills.
• Dec. 10: Farmers & Ranchers College Weather & Economics Unplugged w/ Dr. David Kohl, Professor Emeritus, Dept. of AAEC, VA TECH & Eric Snodgrass, Principal Atmospheric Scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions, 9:15 a.m. - Noon, https://go.unl.edu/december10. Learn latest on global trade, government payments, supply and marketing chain disrupters, and updated weather trends that impact ag business.
• Dec. 17: Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., https://go.unl.edu/w8k9. Learn marketing strategies, about soybean gall midge, soybean weed control, and improving Nebraska’s soybean yield and quality.
Crop Production Clinics
The 2021 Nebraska Crop Production Clinics will feature research updates and information tailored to regional crop issues and grower interests. The Clinics will be offered virtually in 2021. (Depending upon directed health measures, there may also be limited opportunity for in-person viewing of Clinic presentations at various county locations).
Sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the programs will feature “live” presentations via zoom held on nine days throughout January. The clinics will be the primary venue for commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators to renew their licenses in the following categories: ag plant and demonstration/research. The crop production clinics also will serve as a venue for private pesticide applicators to renew their licenses. Dates include:
• Western Nebraska Focused Clinics: Tuesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19, 2021
• Central Nebraska Focused Clinics: Wednesdays, Jan. 6, 13, 20, 2021
• Eastern Nebraska Focused Clinics: Thursdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21, 2021
Individual clinics will be customized to address topics specific to that area of the state, allowing growers to get research-based information on the issues they face locally. Complete agendas and online registration for each site will be posted at http://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. Pre-registration is required and costs $80. Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available in these areas: crop production, nutrient management, integrated pest management, water management and professional development.
Next week I’ll share on private pesticide recertification and other certification program options.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!