Jenny's Reesources: Soil moisture, BeefWatch webinars and poinsettia care

Upcoming Events
• Dec. 15-17: Info Ag Virtual Conference, https://infoag.org/
• Dec. 17: Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo (virtual), 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., https://go.unl.edu/w8k9
• Jan. 5: BeefWatch Webinar: Preventing Calf Scours, 8 p.m., https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-webinar-series
• Jan. 6 or 13 or 20: Central Nebraska Focused Crop Production Clinics, https://cpc.unl.edu
• Jan. 7: Pesticide Training, 9:30 a.m. AND 1 p.m., Cornerstone Event Center Fairgrounds, York, RSVP: 402-362-5508
• Jan. 7: MidWinter Grain Management Webinar: Commodity Care & Employee Safety, 10 a.m., Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/grain-handling-safety-coalition-31134157131
• Jan. 7 or 14 or 21: Eastern Nebraska Focused Crop Production Clinics, https://cpc.unl.edu
• Jan. 8: Chemigation Training, 9:30 a.m., Cornerstone Event Center Fairgrounds, York, RSVP 402-362-5508
• Jan. 12: BeefWatch Webinar: Calving Tool Box & Recordkeeping, 8 p.m., https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-webinar-series
• Jan. 18: Pesticide Training, 2 p.m. AND 6:30 p.m., Harvest Hall Fairgrounds, Seward, RSVP 402-643-2981
• Jan. 19: BeefWatch Webinar: Calving complications & when to call the vet, 8 p.m., https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-webinar-series
• Jan. 26: No-Till On the Plains (virtual too), http://notill.org/
• Jan. 26: BeefWatch Webinar: Cow nutrition needs at calving and in early lactation, 8 p.m., https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-webinar-series
• Jan. 27: Nebraska Crop Management Conference
• Jan. 28: Cow/Calf College, Reg. 9 a.m., Program 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fairgrounds Clay Center.
Drought Monitor
The sun glistening on the snow holds such beauty after a warm, dry beginning to December! Moisture is very much needed! For curiosity sake, I looked at the Drought Monitor for this past week and compared it to the same week in previous years. I shared the pictures at jenreesources.com and it’s quite interesting comparing and thinking back through the years. Hopefully we can receive more precipitation prior to planting season.
If you missed it, the Farmers and Ranchers College program featuring Dr. David Kohl and Eric Snodgrass can be found for 30 days at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cFKs13i_Ak. I appreciate how Eric shares global weather and climate information in an easy to understand way! He also shared an interesting story of how El Nino is related to the Christmas season, so you’ll have to watch the recording to learn that. Some stats he shared for the State of Nebraska: June was the 18th driest on record followed by the wettest July on record. That was followed by the driest August on record with September as the 18th driest on record (would have been driest but thankfully we received precipitation after Labor Day weekend). He looked at weather data from 1901-2020 for Nebraska and the U.S. which showed a trend of 2.5” precipitation gain from April-October (with higher gains as one goes east in the U.S.). He also looked at the past 40 years which showed heavy rainfall events (more than 2” per event) has tripled.
There was an effort my colleagues began a few years ago called “Weather Ready Farms” https://weather-ready.unl.edu/. It was designed to improve or increase resilience towards the impacts of extreme weather on Nebraska’s farms. A number of things go into that with some examples at the website. A few examples of things farmers have done since the 2012 drought and the 2019 floods include keeping the ground covered with residue and cover crops to help reduce evapotranspiration, increase water infiltration, and reduce wind/water erosion as we experience these more extreme events.
BeefWatch Webinar Series
The BeefWatch Webinar Series is designed to highlight management strategies in grazing, nutrition, reproduction, and economics to increase cow/calf and stocker production efficiency and profitability. More information and registration for the BeefWatch Webinar Series can be found at: https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-webinar-series. BeefWatch webinars will take place on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 with each webinar beginning at 8 p.m. CST. The focus for January’s webinar series is “Preparing and Managing for the Calving Season”.
• Jan. 5: Preventing calf scours (Is there a way to reduce the likelihood of calf scours without adding additional vaccines or other cash expenses to your current program?).
• Jan. 12: Calving tool box and record keeping (favorite tools and tricks for smoother season).
• Jan. 19: Calving complications and when to call the vet.
• Jan. 26: Cow nutrition needs at calving and in early lactation.
Poinsettias
Kelly Feehan shares the following, “It’s Poinsettia time. Hard to believe these bright, colorful plants originated from a weed. And amazing what plant breeding and good marketing can do. To enjoy your Poinsettia as long as possible, place them in an area with bright sun for at least half the day. If possible, provide a night temperatures in the 50’s or 60’s. This is often the most challenging condition to meet in the home, but keep plants as cool as possible at night. If plants are near a window, don’t let the leaves touch cold window panes; and keep Poinsettias away from warm or cold drafts. Poinsettias need to be well-watered. Because they are in a light weight soil-less mix, they will dry out quickly. Allow the soil to dry slightly between watering; then water thoroughly until water runs out of drainage holes. Be sure to punch holes in decorative foil wraps to prevent soggy soil conditions or at least pour excess water out of the foil after each watering.”
