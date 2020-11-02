Jenny's Reesources: Fall anhydrous and herbicide applications

With nutrient management, we’re hearing more about the 4R’s. 1R - Right Time is after Nov. 1st in our area NRDs. Extra important, consider soil temperature. Soil microbial activity and the conversion rate of ammonium to nitrate is very low when the soil temperature is less than 50oF. Thus, apply fertilizer-N (and manure) when the soil temperature at the 4” soil depth is below 50°F and trending cooler. You can view soil temps at: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/soiltemperature. 2R - Right Source in the fall is anhydrous ammonia as it will bind to soil particles. Leaching risk is reduced in a dry fall and when applied at soil temperatures below 50°F. 3R - Right Rate for each field is based on soil samples and various nitrogen credits. You can also consider splitting the application with part this fall and the remainder next season. 4R - Right Place is making sure the anhydrous is deep enough. It’s also ensuring there’s a good seal, which will be something to watch in this dry fall.