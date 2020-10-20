Help celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week

Yes, Friends of Libraries groups have their very own national week of recognition! The event offers a two-fold opportunity to celebrate. This gives us a chance to promote our group to the community, raise awareness of our projects, and to promote membership. It is also an excellent opportunity to recognize our library staff, Foundation Board members, Citizen’s Library Advisory Board members and the many invaluable volunteers for their time and support of our library.
2020 has brought a new set of challenges for all of us, libraries included. Extended school and office closures (or having limited capacity), virtual classes and endless Zoom meetings, along with massive unemployment. This means that communities depend on their local libraries now more than ever for internet access, educational and other activities and assistance in job searches. Libraries are struggling to figure out the best course of action to safely provide these services to their communities.
While in-person services are still available at Kilgore Memorial Library, our staff will also continue to serve you through our virtual services. You can download e-books and audiobooks for free, do research, find information, study, and more from the comfort of your home.
Our Friends of the Library group have two fundraisers each year to help supplement special events and activities at our Library. The annual “Souper Soup Sale” will be redefined this year. Information will be forthcoming on how you can still support this Friends event.
Our other event “York Uncorked” is still on the calendar for February 13. But, again, we will have to see where we are in stopping this pandemic as the new year arrives. Many look forward to this evening of tasting fine wines, liquors and micro-brews plus enjoying delicious chocolates and other munchies!
With traffic lighter in the Library, we have not actively sought individuals or groups for displays in the Elmer Baker Showcase or on the Kent Bedient Gallery. Opportunities are still available. If you are interested in reserving either of these spaces contact a Friends member or call the library and leave information about what you have to display and a member of the Friends will contact you.
Looking for something to entertain the family? Stop in for a “Grab and Go” craft that includes the activity sheets and supplies with easy to follow instructions to make together. Or pick up a pumpkin to decorate and be eligible to win prizes! With the support of the Friends group, the library can offer these activities at no cost to your family
Don’t forget our “Little Free Library” project. Look for the bright blue recycled newspaper racks at Grand Central, York County Historical Association, Mincks Park, York News-Times, York Head Start, and East Hill Park. If you haven’t already done so yet, introduce your young readers to this great opportunity for a free book or two.
New and renewal memberships to the Friends of Kilgore Memorial Library will be solicited soon. The dues are only $10 for the year, and we would love to have you on board!
