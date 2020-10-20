Help celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week

Yes, Friends of Libraries groups have their very own national week of recognition! The event offers a two-fold opportunity to celebrate. This gives us a chance to promote our group to the community, raise awareness of our projects, and to promote membership. It is also an excellent opportunity to recognize our library staff, Foundation Board members, Citizen’s Library Advisory Board members and the many invaluable volunteers for their time and support of our library.

2020 has brought a new set of challenges for all of us, libraries included. Extended school and office closures (or having limited capacity), virtual classes and endless Zoom meetings, along with massive unemployment. This means that communities depend on their local libraries now more than ever for internet access, educational and other activities and assistance in job searches. Libraries are struggling to figure out the best course of action to safely provide these services to their communities.

While in-person services are still available at Kilgore Memorial Library, our staff will also continue to serve you through our virtual services. You can download e-books and audiobooks for free, do research, find information, study, and more from the comfort of your home.