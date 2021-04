Wow! I had the most incredible experience Friday night. As I drove up to the Runza window to pick up our order, they informed me that it had been paid for by the lady before me.

Unfortunately, I didn’t see who she was or get a license plate number, so I couldn’t say thank you.

So here it is. Thank you!

I continue to be amazed at this act of kindness and will pass it on!

Judi Nordlund, York