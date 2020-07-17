Hats off to the York County Sheriff’s Department for all their hard work and dedication.
That was especially evident this past week as you were all out there, looking for that woman and eventually bringing her to safety. You stopped at my place, explained the situation, kept us informed -- I saw you guys out here, many days and evenings, in my area of the county, looking everywhere and never giving up. You put a lot of time and effort into that search and we all appreciate it greatly. Hats off, for all your hard work and commitment to keeping everyone safe in York County.
Jim Klute,
rural York County resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.