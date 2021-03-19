Guest Editorial: Lots of Socks

March 21st. This year it falls on Sunday. It’s a special day in my life as it is for thousands of others. No, It’s not St. Patrick’s Day or Easter. It’s World Down Syndrome Day. It is always on 3-21 because Down syndrome is a condition that has three 21st chromosomes instead of two. I learned this eleven years ago, in January 2010, when on a cold and gray winter day, Maddox Lucille McClintic was born in the Alpena, Michigan hospital.

Baby Maddie had that extra chromosome, and people said she would be different. I don’t know the science behind all this, but I can tell you Maddie is no different than you or me. She is perfect. She is exactly the type of person I aspire to be and although I am still a work in progress, Maddie is there to constantly remind me when I stray. She does so, not with admonishment, but by example. She shows me the secrets to life’s perplexing questions. And for this, I call her special.

Maddie’s mom, my daughter, Dr. Jamie McClintic, an Occupational Therapist who works with disabled children, doesn’t like the word “special” when describing children with disabilities because she believes it singles them out as being different, but not in the way you may think. Maddie and her peers are not special because they are different from us; they are special for what they do for us.