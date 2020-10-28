Got a news tip? Get in touch with us

We’re committed to reporting stories that help our readers connect with their community, especially breaking news and matters of public safety. If you see news we should report, please consider becoming a part of the local journalism effort in York, Nebraska. Now, the York News-Times has developed a faster, easier way for you to submit a news tip or story idea.
You’ll find a new link on our website’s navigation menu labeled News Tip. Tapping that link from your smartphone, tablet or computer launches a short form that allows you to send news tips or story ideas directly to our editors.
The News Tip form requires you to submit a phone number and email address. We will not publish that information, but it will help our staff verify the news tip or seek additional information. News tips cannot be submitted anonymously. Also, we cannot guarantee news coverage on every tip or story idea.
But we will sure try our best.
The News Tip feature is not for press releases, letters to the editor, obituaries or advertising. Please use the normal channels for that content.
Also, readers may continue to contact journalists directly by phone or e-mail.
And there is still the good ol’ fashioned way -- stop us on the street or in the courthouse or in the grocery store and tell us about story ideas you may have.
News Tip is just an additional way for you to communicate with us.
We always joke that we wish we could be psychic – that way we would know everything that is happening, everything that is going to happen, everything there is to know . . . so we could try to be everywhere, all the time.
Well, we aren’t psychic and we’re not Superman, so we still won’t fully achieve that goal.
But with you readers having another avenue to contact us, through News Tip, we have yet another tool to stay informed by our readers while we try to keep our readers well informed.
Again, go to the link https://yorknewstimes.com/news-tip/ and let us know what’s happening out there . . . and we’ll do our best to be on our way, bringing you the best news coverage we possibly can.
