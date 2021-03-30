Fun Club Chit Chat: York's Little Gem

A few weeks ago I read Rose Scheinost's letter to the editor in the York News-Times. She asked the community for help in the fundraising efforts to update the York Area Children's Museum. When I read her letter, a flood of memories crowded my mind.
A couple times a year some of our grandkids stay overnight. When we have the little ones, the Children's Museum is always on our schedule. The Children's Museum, which is in the City Auditorium, is currently closed for renovations and they need our help to refurbish.
Why do I care about the Children's Museum? For Dave and me, it's a special place to relax and play with our grandkids. Yes, we have toys at our house, but the Children's Museum takes creative play to the next level. It provides opportunities for children to imitate real life activities and expand their imagination.
The grandkids visit
Our last visit to the museum was a year ago in February 2020. It was just a few weeks before the world shut down for COVID-19. We had our two youngest granddaughters, Monica, who was five-and-a-half at the time, and Maura, who was just two-and-a-half years old.
On that day, the grandkids began their adventure in the grocery store. Monica and Maura loved filling the little grocery carts with fruits and vegetables from the bins. They added some boxes and cans from the grocery shelves. They made sure they included some sweets and then were off to the cash register to ring up their purchases.
Next, they invited Grandpa and Grandma to sit at the table in the Duke Diner. The girls took our food order and served us a number of pretend meals, most of which included pizza and cupcakes.
Soon it was off to the big room where there are so many choices. They jumped into the little white car and "drove" for miles before stopping to fill up at the gas pump. Rose said the white car has since been replaced by a little blue truck which has TWO steering wheels and plenty of room in the back for kids and cargo. We can hardly wait.
The girls next discovered the ballerina costumes. We found the right sizes and they each donned a sparkly, fluffy costume. The dance costumes may have looked a little funny over their striped shirts and jeans but that didn't bother them a bit. Monica and Maura danced on the little stage and before long it was time for other fun.
They loved the costumes so much that Maura left her ballerina attire on while she took care of her "babies" in the doctor's office. And Monica obviously felt her ballerina costume was the perfect apparel as she vacuumed and dusted the little house using the cleaning equipment she found there.
They both had fun in the construction zone running up the ramp and going down the slide. Maura discovered the fire fighters equipment and busied herself putting out fires throughout the room. Monica had fun building new tracks and bridges on the train table. Maura tended to the puppies at the veterinarian's office while Monica counted all the money she could find at the bank.
We ended our morning in the craft room making wonderful pictures with markers, stickers, stampers and scissors. The masterpieces were hung on grandpa and grandma's refrigerator when we returned home. The great memories we made that day were added to all our fond memories from the past.
The museum needs our help
When I visited with Rose Scheinost, I asked about the construction zone which has been a popular spot with our grandkids. Unfortunately, some of that exhibit has been so well-loved that it's beyond repair. And that's where a new exhibit featuring First Responders will be located. I got excited just hearing Rose talk about it.
Rose also reminded me that while they're working to update a number of exhibits, they also plan to make the museum wheel chair friendly. And, in their attempt to keep it accessible for all, they will continue to charge only $1 per person when the museum reopens.
So what can we do to help? Rose said they need to raise $2,500 by the end of April to receive a matching $2,500 contribution.
Right now, it's time to open our hearts and our wallets and write a check to the York Area Children's Museum (or YACM). Mail it to Rose Scheinost at 2022 Kentucky Drive, York, NE 68467. Call her at 402-750-5164 or email her at rscheinost@hotmail.com with questions.