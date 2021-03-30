Fun Club Chit Chat: York's Little Gem

Next, they invited Grandpa and Grandma to sit at the table in the Duke Diner. The girls took our food order and served us a number of pretend meals, most of which included pizza and cupcakes.

Soon it was off to the big room where there are so many choices. They jumped into the little white car and "drove" for miles before stopping to fill up at the gas pump. Rose said the white car has since been replaced by a little blue truck which has TWO steering wheels and plenty of room in the back for kids and cargo. We can hardly wait.

The girls next discovered the ballerina costumes. We found the right sizes and they each donned a sparkly, fluffy costume. The dance costumes may have looked a little funny over their striped shirts and jeans but that didn't bother them a bit. Monica and Maura danced on the little stage and before long it was time for other fun.

They loved the costumes so much that Maura left her ballerina attire on while she took care of her "babies" in the doctor's office. And Monica obviously felt her ballerina costume was the perfect apparel as she vacuumed and dusted the little house using the cleaning equipment she found there.