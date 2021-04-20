Fun Club Chit Chat: What's next for the Fun Club?

You may have read in last week's Silver Salute that Dave and I are planning to retire. Yes, it's true. We'll stick around for another year as there are three more tours on the schedule. All of them are trips that had been scheduled for 2020 and were delayed due to the pandemic.

Last year, we had a full busload of travelers registered for our Yellowstone, Glacier and the Grand Teton National Parks adventure. When the pandemic hit, our plans had to be postponed. Because there was so much interest in the trip, we made new arrangements for that same tour this year.

We currently have openings for the tour and the dates are Thursday, July 15, to Monday, July 26, 2021. Even if you've been to these parks before, it's always amazing to experience the extraordinary beauty and natural phenomenon at each location.

Yellowstone has the highest concentration of geothermal features of anywhere else on earth. We'll walk the boardwalk trails between the geysers, hot springs and bubbling mud pots. And we will not miss Old Faithful, the world's most famous geyser.