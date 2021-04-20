Fun Club Chit Chat: What's next for the Fun Club?

You may have read in last week's Silver Salute that Dave and I are planning to retire. Yes, it's true. We'll stick around for another year as there are three more tours on the schedule. All of them are trips that had been scheduled for 2020 and were delayed due to the pandemic.
Last year, we had a full busload of travelers registered for our Yellowstone, Glacier and the Grand Teton National Parks adventure. When the pandemic hit, our plans had to be postponed. Because there was so much interest in the trip, we made new arrangements for that same tour this year.
We currently have openings for the tour and the dates are Thursday, July 15, to Monday, July 26, 2021. Even if you've been to these parks before, it's always amazing to experience the extraordinary beauty and natural phenomenon at each location.
Yellowstone has the highest concentration of geothermal features of anywhere else on earth. We'll walk the boardwalk trails between the geysers, hot springs and bubbling mud pots. And we will not miss Old Faithful, the world's most famous geyser.
Yellowstone is one of the best national parks for wildlife sightings. The largest free roaming bison herd is found here and the bison usually make roadside appearances. When we enter the park we'll drive through LaMar Valley which is often a great place to view wildlife. We'll keep an eye out for bison, elk, pronghorn, bear and moose.
Have you ever visited Glacier National Park? With its glacier-capped mountains, aquamarine lakes and stunning alpine scenery, this incredible park in northern Montana is often called the "Crown of the Continent." Riding in a vintage red jammer bus on the "Going to the Sun Road" is a jaw-dropping experience. For over 40 miles the road twists and turns through the mountains and over the Continental Divide. This drive is not only the most scenic drive in Glacier National Park, it has been voted one of the most beautiful drives in the U.S.
And, the scenic beauty will continue with Grand Teton National Park. Jagged mountain peaks, scenic lakes and the winding Snake River encompass this park. The possibility of seeing elk, moose, bison, black bear and grizzlies continues. A highlight here may be the relaxing float trip on the Snake River with the Grand Tetons towering in the background.
In addition to all the scenic beauty, we've packed in some additional fun like a chuckwagon cookout, cowboy entertainment, and a covered wagon ride along the route.
Participants must be good walkers as we will, at times, be walking on dirt paths and uneven surfaces. Mountain elevation is another health and safety consideration. Travelers will need to have their proof-of-vaccination card with them. You do not have to have traveled with the Fun Club previously to participate in this tour.
Reservation forms can be found in our National Parks brochure which is available on the Fun Club website at www.yorkfunclub.com or at the front counter at the News-Times. Those interested may also email me at yorkfunclub@gmail.com or call or text me at 402-366-9648 or Dave at 402-366-4322.
This will be the last U.S. tour Dave and I will be scheduling and hosting. We hope you'll consider joining us for this scenic and memorable adventure.