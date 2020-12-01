Fun Club Chit Chat: We would have been in Branson

Nearly every year for the past 19 years, my husband and I have escorted a Fun Club trip to Branson for the Christmas shows. The shows are fabulous and I never get tired of this annual tour.

When the coronavirus showed no signs of slowing down this fall, we cancelled the Christmas tour and refunded those who had made deposits. But that hasn't stopped me from thinking how much I'd like to be in Branson right now enjoying all the glitz and sparkle of those holiday shows!

What would have been

We would have arrived in Branson this past Monday, checked into the award-winning Comfort Inn and been on our way to a wonderful dinner at the Keeter Center.

Yesterday we would have started the day with a grand tour of Branson. It's an interesting town with a remarkable history and a unique landscape. By midmorning, we would have been at the "Down Home Country Show" where we would have stepped back in time to hear the classics of George Jones, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and other country favorites.

After lunch, we would have attended a Fun Club favorite, "The Duttons." The three-generation family always rocks the stage with their musical talent. Their Christmas segment includes a beautiful presentation of the Nativity.