Fun Club Chit Chat: We would have been in Branson

Nearly every year for the past 19 years, my husband and I have escorted a Fun Club trip to Branson for the Christmas shows. The shows are fabulous and I never get tired of this annual tour.
When the coronavirus showed no signs of slowing down this fall, we cancelled the Christmas tour and refunded those who had made deposits. But that hasn't stopped me from thinking how much I'd like to be in Branson right now enjoying all the glitz and sparkle of those holiday shows!
What would have been
We would have arrived in Branson this past Monday, checked into the award-winning Comfort Inn and been on our way to a wonderful dinner at the Keeter Center.
Yesterday we would have started the day with a grand tour of Branson. It's an interesting town with a remarkable history and a unique landscape. By midmorning, we would have been at the "Down Home Country Show" where we would have stepped back in time to hear the classics of George Jones, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and other country favorites.
After lunch, we would have attended a Fun Club favorite, "The Duttons." The three-generation family always rocks the stage with their musical talent. Their Christmas segment includes a beautiful presentation of the Nativity.
Following a fun dinner at McFarlains, we would have traveled to the Sight and Sound Theatre for "Noah." This extraordinary Bible story takes you onboard one of the world's best-known voyages where the animatronic and live animals fill the stage for an experience that is unforgettable.
What about today?
The fun would have continued today (Wednesday) with "Cassandre - The Voice of an Angel." This talented singer with her husband Timothy and the Stardust Band would have entertained us with tunes from the 40s through the 80s.
After lunch and some free time, the Fun Club would have boarded the "Showboat Branson Belle" for a cruise on Table Rock Lake. We would have enjoyed dinner in the three-story dining theatre while the ship's performers entertained with song, dance, magic and comedy.
Tonight at "Christmas Wonderland," our favorite holiday classics would have again come to life. Beautiful costume changes and high-kicking dancers are always a featured part of the show.
And on Thursday....
Thursday morning would have found us at the popular "Clay Cooper Country Express." We can always count on the two dozen cast members to provide a high energy performance filled with singing, dancing, comedy and more. The spontaneity and quick wit of show host Clay Cooper always amazes me.
After lunch, we would have experienced one of Branson's newest shows. I was excited to see "The Johnson Strings" for the first time. Their show includes over 20 instruments, harmonizing voices, dueling pianos and some amazing trick fiddling.
Following dinner at Florentina's Ristorante, the Fun Club would have been treated to the "Haygoods" who are known for their extraordinary flair for entertaining. The group consists of five spirited brothers and one vivacious sister who wow their audiences with state-of-the-art special effects, brilliant sounds and amazing energy.
The holidays during COVID
On Friday, the Fun Club would have made our way home with lots of holiday spirit. This year I'll have to rely on all those great memories from past tours. Maybe if we all wear a mask in public places, practice social distancing, wash our hands often, and follow all the other guidelines, we'll remain healthy and enjoy this beautiful season.
