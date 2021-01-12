Fun Club Chit Chat: The ugliest ornament ever

Last Wednesday, Jan. 6, was the 12th day of Christmas and I forced myself to start taking down our Christmas decor, even though I didn't want to. The twinkling lights have made these gloomy January days a little brighter, but it was time. I started with the Christmas trees. We always set up one big tree in our family room and a couple of smaller pencil trees in other rooms.

We have lots of beautiful and unique ornaments that we've picked up in foreign countries and many places in the U.S. on our Fun Club adventures. We also have quite a few ornaments that our daughters made when they were kids and those still tug at my heartstrings. And we have lots of ornaments that we've picked up right here in York or received as gifts through the years.

I enjoy our Christmas ornaments and I can tell you which country or town or person most of them came from. When we get the ornaments out at the beginning of the season or put them away, as we did last week, there's one in particular that gets me every single time. It's the ugliest ornament we have, and yet, it's the one that brings back a flood of great memories.