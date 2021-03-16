Fun Club Chit Chat: The stained glass windows at St. Luke's in Dubuque

During the Fun Club's visit to St. Luke's I learned how incredible his work truly was. Through the efforts and knowledge of our tour guide, I think our whole group found the color, the delicacy and the vibrancy of the windows amazing. Particularly intriguing was how the faces in the Tiffany windows often have a brighter luminosity than the rest of the window, even on a day with little sunshine.

And as things like this often go, Tiffany did not share his secrets and his artistic skill in manipulating stained glass has not been equaled to this day.

Of all the windows in the church, the Good Shepherd window is the showpiece. This window was created for the Columbian Exposition of 1893 and Tiffany is said to have considered it his finest creation in glass. Jesus is pictured against a background of many hues of green while his face and the figures of several sheep glow with soft light.

There are several other Tiffany windows in St. Luke's. Another masterpiece is the "Good Samaritan" window which was installed in 1916 and features deep purple and lavenders shades. It shows the Samaritan tenderly cradling the injured man, wrapping his cloak around him for protection.