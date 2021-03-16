Fun Club Chit Chat: The stained glass windows at St. Luke's in Dubuque

If you're like me, you've heard of Tiffany stained glass windows but never really knew why they were so special or unique. Almost five years ago, in June 2016, the Fun Club visited St. Luke's Methodist Church in Dubuque, Iowa, as part of a Mystery tour. The church has an exceptional collection of Tiffany stained glass windows and it was here the Fun Club learned why the Tiffany windows are held in such high esteem.
Louis Comfort Tiffany became fascinated by stained glass while touring a museum in London in 1865. What he saw made him realize the quality of contemporary stained glass windows was far inferior to the stained glass created in the Middle Ages. The windows at both Chartres Cathedral in France and Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris were proof of that.
During Tiffany's time, most stained glass was made by cutting transparent glass into shapes and then painting colors on their surface. Tiffany experimented with various techniques to try to improve the process.
He is credited with revolutionizing the craft of stained glass, achieving levels of artistry that are unrivaled to this day. While the glass was still in molten form, he manipulated and shaped it, creating a variety of textures.
He also developed techniques for creating sheets of opalescent glass in a wide variety of shades. In the final process, the window would be formed from multiple layers of glass, blending surfaces and colors in a way that made the figures almost three-dimensional.
During the Fun Club's visit to St. Luke's I learned how incredible his work truly was. Through the efforts and knowledge of our tour guide, I think our whole group found the color, the delicacy and the vibrancy of the windows amazing. Particularly intriguing was how the faces in the Tiffany windows often have a brighter luminosity than the rest of the window, even on a day with little sunshine.
And as things like this often go, Tiffany did not share his secrets and his artistic skill in manipulating stained glass has not been equaled to this day.
Of all the windows in the church, the Good Shepherd window is the showpiece. This window was created for the Columbian Exposition of 1893 and Tiffany is said to have considered it his finest creation in glass. Jesus is pictured against a background of many hues of green while his face and the figures of several sheep glow with soft light.
There are several other Tiffany windows in St. Luke's. Another masterpiece is the "Good Samaritan" window which was installed in 1916 and features deep purple and lavenders shades. It shows the Samaritan tenderly cradling the injured man, wrapping his cloak around him for protection.
I also loved the "Angel among the Lilies" window above the altar. Each lily petal is a separate piece of glass with a different texture, so they refract the light at a different angle.
On our tour, our guide pointed out the differences between a Tiffany window and one by a lesser artist that was installed in the back of the church. Compared side by side, the two windows have striking differences, making it easy to see why Tiffany creations are so highly prized.
St. Luke's has five large Tiffany windows and numerous small ones. If you're in the Dubuque area, you might want to make arrangements to visit the beautiful Romanesque structure. Be sure to ask for a guided tour. Staff is often available to show and explain the significance of the windows. Tours are free but you'll want to leave a donation to help them maintain this incredible attraction.