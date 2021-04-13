Fun Club Chit Chat: The fun of travel

The Fun Club likes to provide these types of opportunities for our travelers to learn more about our world and have fun while doing so. I won't promise another experience like Vienna's Hundertwasserhaus but we do have three terrific multi-day tours coming up in the next year. There are openings on all three so I hope you'll check them out.

On July 15 - 26, the Fun Club will travel to Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons and Glacier National Parks. It's a scenic 12-day motorcoach tour that you won't want to miss.

Our tour to Iceland has been postponed again due to the coronavirus. The new dates are Oct. 6 - 12, 2021. The delay may be a real plus as it's "in season" for viewing the Northern Lights!

One year from now, on April 26 - May 4, 2022, the Fun Club will enjoy the rescheduled "Normandy, Paris and Seine River Cruise." You'll love river cruising in the Amadeus Diamond. It accommodates 144 travelers and features English-only commentary.

If interested in any of these opportunities, please find more information and a reservation form in the trip brochures. They can be found on the Fun Club website at www.yorkfunclub.com or on the front counter at the York News-Times. Or if you prefer, send me an email at yorkfunclub@gmail.com to request a brochure. You may also call or text me at 402-366-9648 or Dave at 402-366-4322.