Fun Club Chit Chat: The experience was so fun!

During these cold and snowy days, I can't help thinking about some of the Fun Club's past trips to tropical locations and wishing we were there now. The Bahamas, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal and Hawaii are all places we've visited via a cruise ship. Ocean cruises have been on hold lately due to COVID but one of these days when this pandemic is over, I'll bet the cruise ships will be as busy as ever.

Everyone has different reasons for loving cruises. My favorite cruise activity is when we dock at port and are able to explore that location. When we're on the ship, I really enjoy the entertainment. There's always plenty of variety but I love the song-and-dance stage shows the most.

On an ocean cruise, there are usually some full days at sea and on those days the cruise lines have lots of on-board activities. Our travelers have sometimes participated in dance classes or craft sessions. Sometimes they've curled up with a good book and soaked up the sun. There are shops, the pool, the spa, game rooms, the casino and the list goes on and on.

In 2014 the Fun Club cruised the Caribbean on the Norwegian Cruise Lines Epic. That's where we found the most extensive aqua park and waterslides of any ship we had ever been on.

The Epic Plunge