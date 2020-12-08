Fun Club Chit Chat: The Christmas Markets of Europe

Has it really been a year ago when the Fun Club cruised on the Rhine River and visited the Christmas Markets of Europe? After a year like we've had, it seems like centuries ago when 36 Fun Club travelers stood on the historic Chapel Bridge in Lucerne, Switzerland, to begin our tour.
Anyone who has been to Lucerne will remember the water tower and the covered wooden footbridge which spans the river diagonally in that city. The bridge was built in the 1300s and has religious art from the 17th century framed under the roof. Even after the 1993 fire, which destroyed so much of the artwork, it's still an impressive site.
It's also difficult to believe it's only been a year since we sauntered through the Siegfried's Mechanical Music Museum in Rudesheim, Germany. I know Fun Club travelers will remember what looked like impressive pieces of furniture which became incredible automated music machines with the flip of a switch or the turn of a key.
And many of our travelers will recall wandering through the Jewish synagogue ruins which existed in the shadow of one of Europe's enormous cathedrals at Speyer, Germany. And there were so many other extraordinary churches and cathedrals on the tour including the impressive cathedral in Cologne, Germany, with its massive twin towers and renowned Gothic architecture.
I'm sure no one has forgotten the castles. The cruise on the Rhine showcased numerous castle ruins from the 16th and 17th centuries. And at Cochem, Germany, there was the restored Reichsburg Castle which rose high above the Moselle River and gave us an intimate look at the medieval lifestyle.
The cruise in the Amadeus Brilliant was memorable in itself as we glided along the Rhine River with the winter landscape unfolding before our eyes. We made many unforgettable stops in Switzerland, France and Germany.
The Christmas Markets
What can I possibly say about the Christmas Markets? I have heard about these festive European events ever since I started helping with the Fun Club years ago and I admit that I was eager for the experience.
Anyone who loves Christmas would love these European markets. The fabulous decorations on the streets, on the buildings and in the booths were amazing. Then, add the aromas of grilled sausages wafting through the air, the lights illuminating the night sky, holiday music everywhere, the fun of sampling the mulled wine unique to each town, gingerbread creations wherever you turn, booths filled with holiday delights and every kind of handmade gift imaginable.
And how fun it was to be in the company of 36 Fun Club travelers who loved Christmas for all the magic it brings. How different it is for us this year! Was it really just a year ago we experienced the magnificent Christmas Markets or was it centuries ago as it seems?
French River Cruise
Those who love river cruises will be interested to learn the Seine River Cruise from Paris to Normandy that was slated for this past October has been rescheduled. Premier announced the nine-day river cruise will depart on April 26, 2022. We should have the prices and details by the end of the month.
Please let us know if you are interested in receiving a brochure on this river cruise when the information becomes available. The tour is 16-months away but we remember this past year when the cruise was announced, it sold out quickly. We were able to get a number of our travelers on the tour but also had quite a few people on the waiting list. This time we'd like to get everyone on the tour!
Please call or text me at 402-366-9648 if you'd like a brochure. You may also call or text Dave at 402-366-4322. Or email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!