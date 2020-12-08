Fun Club Chit Chat: The Christmas Markets of Europe

Has it really been a year ago when the Fun Club cruised on the Rhine River and visited the Christmas Markets of Europe? After a year like we've had, it seems like centuries ago when 36 Fun Club travelers stood on the historic Chapel Bridge in Lucerne, Switzerland, to begin our tour.

Anyone who has been to Lucerne will remember the water tower and the covered wooden footbridge which spans the river diagonally in that city. The bridge was built in the 1300s and has religious art from the 17th century framed under the roof. Even after the 1993 fire, which destroyed so much of the artwork, it's still an impressive site.

It's also difficult to believe it's only been a year since we sauntered through the Siegfried's Mechanical Music Museum in Rudesheim, Germany. I know Fun Club travelers will remember what looked like impressive pieces of furniture which became incredible automated music machines with the flip of a switch or the turn of a key.

And many of our travelers will recall wandering through the Jewish synagogue ruins which existed in the shadow of one of Europe's enormous cathedrals at Speyer, Germany. And there were so many other extraordinary churches and cathedrals on the tour including the impressive cathedral in Cologne, Germany, with its massive twin towers and renowned Gothic architecture.