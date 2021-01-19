Fun Club Chit Chat: The cancellations continue

An unforgettable day would have been the drive through the amazing Oak Creek Canyon known for its spectacularly colored cliffs which are dotted with vegetation. At Williams, we would have boarded the Grand Canyon Railway for a nostalgic two-hour train journey to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park. After free time and lunch, we would have boarded our motorcoach to see the Grand Canyon from other points of interest.

Another day, the Fun Club would have visited the Montezuma Castle National Monument which contains ruins of a cliff dwelling built in the 12th and 13th centuries by the Sinagua Indians. Then after visiting the old mining town of Jerome, we would have been on our way to Clarkdale to board the Verde Canyon Railroad. The spectacular four-hour ride would have taken us between two national forests, past crimson cliffs, over old-fashioned trestles and through a 680-foot tunnel.

And there were many other fun experiences on the itinerary, so it is with sadness that we have cancelled the tour. We have hopes that the handful of other activities on the schedule will be possible for Fun Club travelers.

As the pandemic continues, please know the Fun Club staff continues to work from home. You may email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com or please call or text Bernice at 402-366-9648. Or you may call or text Dave at 402-366-4322.