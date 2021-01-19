Fun Club Chit Chat: The cancellations continue

About a year ago, the Fun Club was busy working on a trip with one of our favorite tour companies. We were looking for a warm weather destination for these chilly winter months. That's when we selected what we thought would be a perfect tour for February 2021. It was titled "Great Trains and Grand Canyons." Even the title sounds exciting, doesn't it?
As you may remember, last year at this time we were still leading a normal lifestyle. COVID-19 wouldn't close our world down for a couple more months. A February 21, 2021, departure date was selected for this six-day adventure. We announced the tour dates but by the time we received the printed brochures, the coronavirus was causing the tourism industry some big headaches.
Not knowing what the future held, we chose to wait before promoting the tour. Well, here it is a year later. The vaccines are giving us hope but it's obvious that group travel is still out of the question. We had been cautiously optimistic but with the continued unknowns about the future of travel, we have cancelled the tour.
What would have been
We know you would have loved this destination. Our home for all five nights would have been a resort in the beautiful city of Sedona. This upscale community is set amongst the red-hued rocks in the picturesque Oak Creek Canyon of Arizona.
An unforgettable day would have been the drive through the amazing Oak Creek Canyon known for its spectacularly colored cliffs which are dotted with vegetation. At Williams, we would have boarded the Grand Canyon Railway for a nostalgic two-hour train journey to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park. After free time and lunch, we would have boarded our motorcoach to see the Grand Canyon from other points of interest.
Another day, the Fun Club would have visited the Montezuma Castle National Monument which contains ruins of a cliff dwelling built in the 12th and 13th centuries by the Sinagua Indians. Then after visiting the old mining town of Jerome, we would have been on our way to Clarkdale to board the Verde Canyon Railroad. The spectacular four-hour ride would have taken us between two national forests, past crimson cliffs, over old-fashioned trestles and through a 680-foot tunnel.
And there were many other fun experiences on the itinerary, so it is with sadness that we have cancelled the tour. We have hopes that the handful of other activities on the schedule will be possible for Fun Club travelers.
As the pandemic continues, please know the Fun Club staff continues to work from home. You may email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com or please call or text Bernice at 402-366-9648. Or you may call or text Dave at 402-366-4322.