Fun Club Chit Chat: The best museum ever!

Another favorite exhibit was titled “What are they wearing in Washington?” Here Mary Todd Lincoln is being fitted for a gown and is surrounded by mannequins of her social rivals who are dressed for a ball. The gowns are replicas of those worn by high-society women in Washington who had said something particularly nasty about Mary.

And then there is the amazing “Whispering Gallery” which displays enlarged copies of the political cartoons of that time along with quotes from newspapers criticizing the Lincolns’ appearance, manners and policies. When you walk through the hallway, you hear voices whispering the mean things that were said about the Lincolns during their first years in the White House. It obviously took a lot of courage to make some unpopular decisions at that time.

So much more…

There are many more galleries. One features the controversy surrounding Lincoln's decision to sign the Emancipation Proclamation. Another has an electronic map that shows the rapid progression of the Civil War in time-lapse fashion. You can see the entire war in just four minutes. And then there is the diorama of Lincoln’s last evening at Ford's Theatre with an armed John Wilkes Booth lurking nearby.

As you can see I liked this museum. It’s all life-size, it's easy to read and easy to understand. The world of the Abraham Lincoln family really came alive for Fun Club travelers. I highly recommend it as a location you'll want to visit during your travels.