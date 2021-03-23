Fun Club Chit Chat: The best museum ever!

I know from experience that not all travelers enjoy museums, however a few years ago the Fun Club visited a museum that I highly recommend as a 'must see'. It is the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Ill.
Springfield has a collection of very popular Lincoln attractions such as the Old State Capitol, the Lincoln home and the Lincoln tomb; however it is the museum that captured my attention.
It occupies an entire city block and it's anything but a traditional museum. This attraction uses entertaining 21st century technology to bring to life the amazing 19th century history of the Lincoln era.
The Plaza
When you enter the museum, you find yourself in a spacious plaza where you are greeted by life-size figures of the Lincoln family standing in front of an 1861 replica of the White House. It’s a perfect place to take a photo with the Lincolns.
From the plaza you then access different areas that highlight Lincoln's family life and presidential life.
The Museum
While the whole museum is great, I was especially impressed by three exhibits that took me back in time in interesting and fun ways. One was a modern-day television news room where we saw a 21st century news broadcast of the 1860 campaign. It detailed the complex and messy four-way presidential race in a way that allowed me to easily understand the opposing views of the candidates and the conflicting sentiments of the nation.
Another favorite exhibit was titled “What are they wearing in Washington?” Here Mary Todd Lincoln is being fitted for a gown and is surrounded by mannequins of her social rivals who are dressed for a ball. The gowns are replicas of those worn by high-society women in Washington who had said something particularly nasty about Mary.
And then there is the amazing “Whispering Gallery” which displays enlarged copies of the political cartoons of that time along with quotes from newspapers criticizing the Lincolns’ appearance, manners and policies. When you walk through the hallway, you hear voices whispering the mean things that were said about the Lincolns during their first years in the White House. It obviously took a lot of courage to make some unpopular decisions at that time.
So much more…
There are many more galleries. One features the controversy surrounding Lincoln's decision to sign the Emancipation Proclamation. Another has an electronic map that shows the rapid progression of the Civil War in time-lapse fashion. You can see the entire war in just four minutes. And then there is the diorama of Lincoln’s last evening at Ford's Theatre with an armed John Wilkes Booth lurking nearby.
As you can see I liked this museum. It’s all life-size, it's easy to read and easy to understand. The world of the Abraham Lincoln family really came alive for Fun Club travelers. I highly recommend it as a location you'll want to visit during your travels.