Fun Club Chit Chat: Remembering fabulous Costa Rica!

It was cold and snowing when I sat at my computer to write this column. I couldn't help thinking how much I would prefer to be in tropical Costa Rica right now! The Fun Club visited this fabulous location exactly two years ago and I definitely preferred their weather to Nebraska's winter months.
This Central American country is located between Nicaragua and Panama and is known for its lush tropical landscapes and its unique flora and fauna. Because it’s close to the equator, Costa Rica's climate is tropical year round.
Fun Club adventure
There were so many things I loved about Costa Rica. One of the surprises at the beginning of the tour was viewing the Arenal Volcano which was spewing steam. Most of the time the volcano is shrouded in clouds but it was visible both days the Fun Club explored the area. On the morning we left, the clouds hid the volcano and we realized how lucky we had been.
There were lots of interesting sites on this trip. The Fun Club travelers toured a coffee plantation and learned the history and process of coffee production. They visited Sarchi Artisan Village where Costa Rica’s symbolic oxcart is transformed into a work of art. And they admired the stunning variety of orchids while touring a Botanical Garden.
The travelers also explored the wildlife sanctuary at Monteverde Cloud Forest. We hiked on hanging bridges high above the canopy and toured a delightful butterfly garden and hummingbird gallery. And at Carara National Park, we watched magnificent scarlet macaws as they flew from tree to tree high above us.
A crocodile safari cruise on the Tarcoles River was another highlight. We even saw "Mike Tyson," named after the fighter, who is the oldest and largest crocodile on the river. But what I really loved were all the beautiful and numerous birds that were sighted on this river cruise.
At Jaco Beach, the Fun Club enjoyed gorgeous sunsets and the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean. We frolicked in the waves, strolled on the beaches and relaxed amid the palm trees.
It's tough to pick a favorite activity on a tour, but for me it was seeing the wildlife in their natural habitat. Many in the group visited a sloth sanctuary where we watched sloths high in the trees through telescopes. Yes, they really do move as slowly as you have heard! We were all surprised when visiting another site where we saw dozens of huge iguanas in the trees. Their indifference to human presence was quite unexpected.
And perhaps the best treat of all was when our motorcoach driver spotted a migrating group of howler monkeys in the trees ahead. He pulled over and everyone filed out of the bus and watched the troupe as they swung through the forest using their limbs and long tails. Some even carried babies on their backs. It was an unforgettable sight.
Our tour concluded with a farewell dinner in a mountain-top café overlooking San Jose. The fabulous view and the colorful dancers in native costume capped a terrific trip to an amazing country. Is it any wonder that I'm wishing we were there right now?
To contact the Fun Club
During the pandemic, the Fun Club staff is working remotely. You may contact us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com. You may call or text me at 402-366-9648. Call or text Dave at 402-366-4322.