Fun Club Chit Chat: Remembering fabulous Costa Rica!

A crocodile safari cruise on the Tarcoles River was another highlight. We even saw "Mike Tyson," named after the fighter, who is the oldest and largest crocodile on the river. But what I really loved were all the beautiful and numerous birds that were sighted on this river cruise.

At Jaco Beach, the Fun Club enjoyed gorgeous sunsets and the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean. We frolicked in the waves, strolled on the beaches and relaxed amid the palm trees.

It's tough to pick a favorite activity on a tour, but for me it was seeing the wildlife in their natural habitat. Many in the group visited a sloth sanctuary where we watched sloths high in the trees through telescopes. Yes, they really do move as slowly as you have heard! We were all surprised when visiting another site where we saw dozens of huge iguanas in the trees. Their indifference to human presence was quite unexpected.

And perhaps the best treat of all was when our motorcoach driver spotted a migrating group of howler monkeys in the trees ahead. He pulled over and everyone filed out of the bus and watched the troupe as they swung through the forest using their limbs and long tails. Some even carried babies on their backs. It was an unforgettable sight.