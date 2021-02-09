Fun Club Chit Chat: Offutt Lab bringing closure to families

I remember walking into the Lab at Offutt Air Force Base almost three years ago. At the time, I wasn't aware of the important work they were doing and I was surprised by the skulls and jawbones as well as tibia and fibula neatly laid out on tables.
These bones, we soon discovered, were manufactured models for teaching purposes. But just past this room was a much larger room with more tables and more bones that were neatly sorted into groupings. And those bones were the real deal. Photos were not allowed in that room out of respect for the deceased.
I was not previously aware of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Offutt and the five-year mission to identify Navy sailors and Marines who went missing while serving on the USS Oklahoma during World War II.
As you know, the Oklahoma rolled over while docked along Battleship Row in the first minutes of Japan's Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. Hundreds of men were trapped below deck. Of the 429 sailors and Marines who died on the ship, only 35 were identified during the war. The rest were buried in Hawaii in group caskets in graves marked "Unknown."
In 2015, the accounting agency disinterred 61 caskets of the USS Oklahoma dead at the National Military Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. The caskets were brought to the Offutt laboratory where there was plenty of space to spread out the more than 13,000 bones.
After being sorted and cataloged, the bones were checked for a DNA match with samples that had been gathered from family members of the missing men. The experts used DNA technology and other methods not available in the 1940s to identify these remains.
The agency had hoped to identify 315, or 80%, of the missing men by the end of 2020. The effort was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic which limited the number of workers who could be in the lab at the same time. While the lab didn't reach their goal, the work is still continuing.
At this point, it's a race against the clock for the team of analysts to identify the remains as fast as they can. Not because the evidence is eroding, but because networks of families and friends are.
Many of the men who died that day were young and never had children. Their parents are long gone and few have surviving siblings. The lab is now down to the tougher cases. DNA samples of surviving family members are needed to identify the sailors but in some cases it has been difficult to find descendents.
Every now and then we hear on the news or read in the paper that another sailor has been identified and sent home through the efforts of this team of experts working at Offutt Air Force Base.
When I read the news, I feel privileged that the Fun Club witnessed the important work they are doing to bring closure to so many families. Whether the remains are going to one of the 23 Nebraska families or some of the hundreds of other families around the U.S. that lost loved one, it's reassuring to know these brave men are finally on their way home.
