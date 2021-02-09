Fun Club Chit Chat: Offutt Lab bringing closure to families

After being sorted and cataloged, the bones were checked for a DNA match with samples that had been gathered from family members of the missing men. The experts used DNA technology and other methods not available in the 1940s to identify these remains.

The agency had hoped to identify 315, or 80%, of the missing men by the end of 2020. The effort was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic which limited the number of workers who could be in the lab at the same time. While the lab didn't reach their goal, the work is still continuing.

At this point, it's a race against the clock for the team of analysts to identify the remains as fast as they can. Not because the evidence is eroding, but because networks of families and friends are.

Many of the men who died that day were young and never had children. Their parents are long gone and few have surviving siblings. The lab is now down to the tougher cases. DNA samples of surviving family members are needed to identify the sailors but in some cases it has been difficult to find descendents.

Every now and then we hear on the news or read in the paper that another sailor has been identified and sent home through the efforts of this team of experts working at Offutt Air Force Base.