Fun Club Chit Chat: National Parks Tour on schedule for July

Many of our readers have probably been to Yellowstone National Park and I'll bet some of your memories include wildlife. We all have our stories of spotting a bear or having to wait for bison to cross the road or waking up to find elk lounging around the cabin. The geysers and all the geothermal activity in Yellowstone are other reasons to visit the park. Who hasn't waited for Old Faithful to erupt, and when it comes right on schedule we realize what a miracle it truly is.

The Grand Tetons are also included in this tour. Have you seen the impressive mountains in this park? Dave and I first visited the Tetons when our family was young. I remember standing there gazing at the beauty all around and thinking "this is what purple mountain majesty is all about!" Yes, I know Katharine Lee Bates wrote those words after visiting Pike's Peak, but the description sure seemed to fit here too.

The Fun Club visited the Grand Tetons about a dozen years ago and the float trip on the Snake River is a one of the activities I remember well. All the eagles and eagle nests spotted in trees along the banks of the river was an awesome sight. And then while on this serene float trip, one of the rascals in our group started a water fight among the four floats. It was another example of the Fun Club having some spontaneous fun wherever we go.