Fun Club Chit Chat: Is this Nebraska or Alaska?

Traditionally, the Iditarod Sled Dog Race starts in Anchorage and ends in Nome, Alaska. The race follows the old Iditarod Trail which takes its name from the small town of Iditarod which lies along its route. The trail was created long ago by Native Alaskans for hunting purposes and to travel to other villages. Later, the Native Alaskans taught new settlers how to use sled dogs.

In 1909, the town of Iditarod was the site of the last gold rush in Alaska. The trail was then used as the route to supply miners and settlements with mail and supplies which were delivered by dog teams.

With the arrival of airplanes in Alaska in the 1920s, the need for sled dog teams began to fade. Regardless, many hardy Alaskans kept their sled dog teams for short runs in remote areas.

Then by the early 1970s, dog teams in the small villages were being replaced with snow machines and snowmobiles which were nicknamed "iron dogs."

Joe Redington, who is considered the father of the Iditarod Race, has been quoted saying "When I went out to the villages (in the 1950's) there were beautiful dogs, but now a snow machine is sitting in front of a house and no dogs. It isn't good. I've seen snow machines break down and fellows freeze to death out there in the wilderness. But dogs will always keep you warm and they'll always get you there."