Fun Club Chit Chat: I'm still thinking about Alaska

Alaskan Huskies are the most common breed for Iditarod racing. These are not the pure-bred, fluffy, attractive breeds so often portrayed in the media. The Alaskan huskies are in fact mongrels and are bred specifically for sled dog performance attributes like toughness and endurance.

After we learned about the dogs, King selected some of them to do a practice run hauling him in an ATV around the property. The dogs howled and begged to be selected, removing any doubt that these dogs love what they do. After the run, we viewed another training activity with a dog running round and round in an oversized exercise wheel.

The tourists who visit Husky Homestead find out that King, not only knows about dogs and racing, he is also an excellent story-teller. He shared information on his background, the tradition of dog mushing and his adventures on the trail. He demonstrated the many layers of clothing a musher must wear to keep warm during the frigid conditions of the race. And he kept us laughing the entire time.

Some of King's genius is that he likes to invent and has made many improvements to his sled. Traditionally mushers stand on footboards behind the sled. Several years ago, King added a seat to his sled to help him endure the long-distance races. Then, after falling asleep and falling off the sled, he added a seat belt.