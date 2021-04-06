Fun Club Chit Chat: Iceland in October

It's no secret that COVID-19 has been tough on the travel industry. For example, the Fun Club's trip to Iceland has been postponed three times! Our Iceland adventure was originally scheduled for June 2020. When it became obvious that trip would not be possible due to the pandemic, Premier World Discovery rescheduled the Fun Club for an October 2020 tour. That didn't work either and the trip was set for June 2021. Recently we learned the tour has been rescheduled again, this time for October 2021.
Iceland has been lucky to have had a low rate of coronavirus. This is partly due to their isolation and also because the country set up strict travel regulations for tourists. In fact, when Premier needed to make final arrangements for our June 2021 visit, Americans were not even allowed to enter the country. And that's why our tour was moved to an Oct. 6, 2021, departure date.
The best time to visit Iceland
Iceland is a beautiful Nordic country and it is stunning any time of year. We originally chose to travel there in June because the temperature is a little warmer and days are longer. Iceland is the land of the midnight sun and for several months in the summer it never really gets dark. This natural phenomenon is caused by the tilt in the earth's axis at higher latitude locations such as Iceland.
In contrast, in early October there are about nine hours of sun each day. But that's still plenty of daylight for touring and taking pictures. We've also been told the fall colors are gorgeous in Iceland at that time of year with its ever-changing landscape. Another bonus is it's a less busy time because the summer tourists are gone.
But the big reason for visiting in October is the opportunity to experience the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis. The sun rises around 7:30 a.m. and sets around 6:50 p.m. during the time we'll visit. With about 15 hours of darkness, we have a great opportunity to see the Northern Lights. The months of September through April are considered the best times to visit if you wish to experience that amazing phenomenon.
Iceland reservation form
The brochures with the new dates are not quite ready, but the old brochures with the June 2021 dates may be used as a reference or to register. The brochure includes a brief itinerary, trip details and a reservation form. The brochures may be viewed on-line at www.yorkfunclub.com or you may pick one up at the York News-Times at the front counter.
Or please email, text or call the Fun Club to request a brochure or to ask questions. The Fun Club staff is still working remotely, but you may email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com. Please call or text me at 402-366-9648 or Dave at 402-366-4322.
There are spots open for travelers who wish to experience this unique and enchanting island country.