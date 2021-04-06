Fun Club Chit Chat: Iceland in October

It's no secret that COVID-19 has been tough on the travel industry. For example, the Fun Club's trip to Iceland has been postponed three times! Our Iceland adventure was originally scheduled for June 2020. When it became obvious that trip would not be possible due to the pandemic, Premier World Discovery rescheduled the Fun Club for an October 2020 tour. That didn't work either and the trip was set for June 2021. Recently we learned the tour has been rescheduled again, this time for October 2021.

Iceland has been lucky to have had a low rate of coronavirus. This is partly due to their isolation and also because the country set up strict travel regulations for tourists. In fact, when Premier needed to make final arrangements for our June 2021 visit, Americans were not even allowed to enter the country. And that's why our tour was moved to an Oct. 6, 2021, departure date.

The best time to visit Iceland

Iceland is a beautiful Nordic country and it is stunning any time of year. We originally chose to travel there in June because the temperature is a little warmer and days are longer. Iceland is the land of the midnight sun and for several months in the summer it never really gets dark. This natural phenomenon is caused by the tilt in the earth's axis at higher latitude locations such as Iceland.