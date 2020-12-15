Fun Club Chit Chat: I met the real St. Nick!

Last year when the Fun Club went to the European Christmas markets, some of us met the "real" Saint Nick! On Dec. 6, which happens to be his feast day, our travelers were at a Christmas market in the small town of Obernai in the Alsace region of France. I happened to see St. Nicholas make his way through the market greeting the crowds.

I knew it was him. His red and gold bishop's hat and flowing robe, as well as his long white beard, made him immediately recognizable. But the Fun Club was in the midst of a walking tour and, as much as I wanted to greet him, I simply could not break away.

The mere sight of this "real" St. Nick brought back a flood of childhood memories. Both of my parents were of Czech heritage and Dec. 6 was always celebrated in our home.

On the eve of his feast day, my siblings and I would put our shoes in a special place selected by my parents. There were eight of us kids, so there were a lot of shoes neatly positioned in the kitchen or on the staircase or another location that we knew Saint Nick would find.