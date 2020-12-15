Fun Club Chit Chat: I met the real St. Nick!

Last year when the Fun Club went to the European Christmas markets, some of us met the "real" Saint Nick! On Dec. 6, which happens to be his feast day, our travelers were at a Christmas market in the small town of Obernai in the Alsace region of France. I happened to see St. Nicholas make his way through the market greeting the crowds.
I knew it was him. His red and gold bishop's hat and flowing robe, as well as his long white beard, made him immediately recognizable. But the Fun Club was in the midst of a walking tour and, as much as I wanted to greet him, I simply could not break away.
The mere sight of this "real" St. Nick brought back a flood of childhood memories. Both of my parents were of Czech heritage and Dec. 6 was always celebrated in our home.
On the eve of his feast day, my siblings and I would put our shoes in a special place selected by my parents. There were eight of us kids, so there were a lot of shoes neatly positioned in the kitchen or on the staircase or another location that we knew Saint Nick would find.
In the morning, we were always thrilled to find an orange, as well as candies and nuts, in our shoes! Of course, Santa Claus would visit our house a few weeks later with his bag of toys, but a visit from St. Nick earlier in the month was always a welcome treat. And this tradition is still practiced in many countries in Europe.
Who is St. Nicholas?
The original St. Nick was born in the third century in what was Greece at the time, but now is a part of Turkey. His parents died when he was young and Nicholas used his inheritance to help others. He dedicated his life to serving God and was made Bishop of Myra while a young man.
Bishop Nicholas became known for his generosity to those in need and for his love of children. Through the centuries many stories and legends have been told of St. Nicholas' deeds.
One story tells of a poor man with three daughters. In those days a young woman's father had to offer prospective husbands something of value. Without a dowry, a woman was unlikely to marry. Mysteriously, on three different occasions, a bag of gold appeared in their home.
The bags of gold, tossed through an open window, are said to have landed in stockings or shoes left at the fireplace to dry. This led to the custom of children hanging stockings or putting out shoes, eagerly awaiting gifts from St. Nicholas.
Sometimes the story is told with gold balls instead of bags of gold. That's why three gold balls, often represented as oranges, are one of the symbols for St. Nicholas. And that's why St. Nick put oranges in our shoes when I was a youngster.
Back at the market
Our travelers finished the tour and sampled the mulled wine and then had fun shopping at the Obernai Christmas market. Dave and I were making our way back to the motorcoach when suddenly I saw St. Nick again. This time he was alone and waiting to cross the street. (He was probably going to get his white horse which he is often pictured with in Europe).
It was my chance! I asked him if he would pose with me for a photo. I was so grateful for the delightful childhood memory he had given me that evening. After the photo, I raced through the market and found several Fun Club travelers and convinced them to get their picture taken with him also. I know none of them were as excited as I was, but for me, meeting this forerunner of our Santa Claus was as real as Christmas gets.
