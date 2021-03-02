Fun Club Chit Chat: French River Cruise in 2022

The Fun Club was anticipating a wonderful river cruise on the Seine River in France last October. That proved impossible with the pandemic but we are thrilled to announce the tour has been rescheduled for next year! The new dates for our nine-day "Normandy, Paris & the Seine River Cruise" are April 26 to May 4, 2022.

Yes, it's over a year away but it's never too early to register. Last time this trip sold out very quickly. We are working with Premier World Discovery once again and the tour is open to a number of groups around the U.S. The ship can accommodate only 144 passengers and reservations are on a first come - first served basis. So, if you're interested, please do not delay obtaining the brochure and sending in your reservation form.

Please call my cell at 402-366-9648 to request a brochure. Or you may stop at the News-Times and pick one up in the Fun Club brochure box on the front counter. The brochure may also be found on our website at www.yorkfunclub.com

Normandy, Paris and the Seine River Cruise

Our fabulous nine-day tour features seven nights aboard the Amadeus Diamond cruise ship. The Diamond cruises only on the Seine and its 60 staterooms and 12 suites include all the amenities of an upscale hotel.