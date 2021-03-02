Fun Club Chit Chat: French River Cruise in 2022

The Fun Club was anticipating a wonderful river cruise on the Seine River in France last October. That proved impossible with the pandemic but we are thrilled to announce the tour has been rescheduled for next year! The new dates for our nine-day "Normandy, Paris & the Seine River Cruise" are April 26 to May 4, 2022.
Yes, it's over a year away but it's never too early to register. Last time this trip sold out very quickly. We are working with Premier World Discovery once again and the tour is open to a number of groups around the U.S. The ship can accommodate only 144 passengers and reservations are on a first come - first served basis. So, if you're interested, please do not delay obtaining the brochure and sending in your reservation form.
Please call my cell at 402-366-9648 to request a brochure. Or you may stop at the News-Times and pick one up in the Fun Club brochure box on the front counter. The brochure may also be found on our website at www.yorkfunclub.com
Normandy, Paris and the Seine River Cruise
Our fabulous nine-day tour features seven nights aboard the Amadeus Diamond cruise ship. The Diamond cruises only on the Seine and its 60 staterooms and 12 suites include all the amenities of an upscale hotel.
This cruise features English-only onboard commentary and an English-speaking staff. There are a number of included sightseeing excursions and these are balanced with the choice of relaxing onboard during your leisure time or adding some optional sightseeing excursions.
Three meals are included daily in the ship's restaurant and feature local and international specialties. Regional wines are included with all dinners. There are six different price levels dependent of your choice of stateroom. Prices start at $4,995 per person with double room occupancy.
Cities and Ports
The Seine River Cruise will start in the exciting city of Paris which is the world's most-visited capital. We'll enjoy a Paris city tour and see the landmarks that line the Seine including the Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. We'll also see the Arc De Triomphe and ride along the Champs-Elysees. There will be free time to explore Paris on your own or join an optional excursion.
We'll cruise to Conflans and visit several small towns that inspired some of the impressionist masters including Cezanne and Van Gogh. We'll travel to Rouen and enjoy a walking tour to the cobblestoned pedestrian center where we'll see the medieval half-timbered houses and visit the magnificent cathedral.
Travelers will visit the port of Le Havre where the Seine River meets the English Channel. We'll enjoy a tour to Etretat to explore the famous Normandy coastline which features cliff-top paths and views of steep rocks with impressive needlelike formations.
And a favorite day for many will possibly be our full-day historic tour of Normandy. We'll visit the beaches and battlefields where thousands of Allied troops took part in history's largest seaborne invasion and we'll learn all about the fateful events of D-Day.