Fun Club Chit Chat: Fond memories of Christmas

Christmas Day is past but the holiday fun is still going strong at our house. A Christmas tradition my husband Dave and I embraced right after our oldest daughter got married is to celebrate with our family a few days after the holiday.
Our kids and grandkids have spent the night and perhaps we're having breakfast right now or maybe playing with some of the toys and games that were under grandpa and grandma’s tree.
Last week you may have read some holiday memories shared by some of our Fun Club travelers to Branson. Since its still Christmas at our house, I don’t think it’s too late to share a few more stories, do you?
The memories shared both this week and last week are from our 2017 travelers to Branson for the Christmas shows.
Wrapping gifts
Angie Wall of Hampton said every year her family likes to pick a family that needs some help and buy gifts for them. She also said she hates wrapping presents. One year she assigned her daughter Haley to wrap all the gifts. Haley was bummed because so many of the gifts she was wrapping were things she had wanted.
Angie said, “Boy was she surprised on Christmas morning when she realized she had wrapped all of her own gifts along with the others.”
Another clever mom
Anne Hayes of Albion said her oldest son wanted a toy gun for Christmas when he was 4. After the gifts were handed out, he opened a gift from his pile and it happened to be the toy gun. He was thrilled! His parents tried to get him to open the other gifts but he was so happy with the gun, he didn’t even care.
Anne said she put all the other gifts into a closet and gave them to him for his February birthday!
A very special present
Deb Figgner of York said Christmas was always a special time in the Birt household. For some reason, she always told her mom (Lois Birt) that she was a neglected child because she never got an “Easy Bake Oven.”
Years later, after she was grown and teaching school, her mom was really excited about one of Deb’s Christmas presents. Deb tried guessing but could not figure out what it was. Christmas Eve came and there in a beautifully wrapped box was an “Easy Bake Oven.”
Deb said she used that oven in her first grade classroom for students to make a cake and frosting on their birthdays.
Gift adventure
Loren Stuhr of Rising City remembered the time he was loading company Christmas gifts for Lincoln’s needy children into his car on the 4th level of a Rampark parking garage. He took his hands off the shopping cart, which was loaded with gifts, to unlock the car.
The cart started to roll down the slopped floor of the parking garage. The HR director (in her high heels) and Loren (in his suit and tie) chased the cart for one and a half levels of the parking garage. He was relieved they were able to catch it before it went into the street.
Fun with gifts
Geraldine Naber of York said “I’m known for my gag gifts.” She added that it’s usually not the same person who receives a gag gift.
In 2008 she had a melanoma cancer removed from her leg so she didn’t give any gags that year. She got booed for not following family tradition. “So it continues on and is always a fun part of our Christmas celebration” she said.