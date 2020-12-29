Fun Club Chit Chat: Fond memories of Christmas

Anne Hayes of Albion said her oldest son wanted a toy gun for Christmas when he was 4. After the gifts were handed out, he opened a gift from his pile and it happened to be the toy gun. He was thrilled! His parents tried to get him to open the other gifts but he was so happy with the gun, he didn’t even care.

Anne said she put all the other gifts into a closet and gave them to him for his February birthday!

A very special present

Deb Figgner of York said Christmas was always a special time in the Birt household. For some reason, she always told her mom (Lois Birt) that she was a neglected child because she never got an “Easy Bake Oven.”

Years later, after she was grown and teaching school, her mom was really excited about one of Deb’s Christmas presents. Deb tried guessing but could not figure out what it was. Christmas Eve came and there in a beautifully wrapped box was an “Easy Bake Oven.”

Deb said she used that oven in her first grade classroom for students to make a cake and frosting on their birthdays.

Gift adventure