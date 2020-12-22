Fun Club Chit Chat: Christmas traditions and memories

There is no doubt Christmas in 2020 will be different than past Christmases. Perhaps our memories will help us get through the season. One of my special memories happened three years ago when Rudolph the red nosed reindeer visited our home to the delight of our kids and grandkids. I know all of you have your own treasured holiday stories.

In past years when the Fun Club went to Branson, I asked our travelers to share a Christmas memory or family tradition. It was always fun to read their stories to the group on our way home. The stories I'm sharing today are from three years ago from our 2017 travelers.

Fondue Christmas

Jack and Judy Anderson of Stromsburg said when their kids were little they started a tradition of making fondue during the Christmas season. They had meat, bread, apples and even BBQ chicken wings and other finger foods for their fondue meals. Judy said it was always a lot of fun.

Jack agreed it was fun except for the year the kids got to jostling and the pot of hot oil got dumped onto the carpet. He said no one was burned, thankfully, but “old Dad was not a happy camper at that moment.”

The Christmas tree