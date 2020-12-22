Fun Club Chit Chat: Christmas traditions and memories

There is no doubt Christmas in 2020 will be different than past Christmases. Perhaps our memories will help us get through the season. One of my special memories happened three years ago when Rudolph the red nosed reindeer visited our home to the delight of our kids and grandkids. I know all of you have your own treasured holiday stories.
In past years when the Fun Club went to Branson, I asked our travelers to share a Christmas memory or family tradition. It was always fun to read their stories to the group on our way home. The stories I'm sharing today are from three years ago from our 2017 travelers.
Fondue Christmas
Jack and Judy Anderson of Stromsburg said when their kids were little they started a tradition of making fondue during the Christmas season. They had meat, bread, apples and even BBQ chicken wings and other finger foods for their fondue meals. Judy said it was always a lot of fun.
Jack agreed it was fun except for the year the kids got to jostling and the pot of hot oil got dumped onto the carpet. He said no one was burned, thankfully, but “old Dad was not a happy camper at that moment.”
The Christmas tree
Another 2017 traveler shared a story of an incident which made the day memorable. Jan Thomsen of Aurora said that in the late 50’s her father made a Christmas tree stand with a motor so the tree rotated. She said this was long before you could buy them.
On Christmas Eve one year it wasn’t working and, of course, the tree was all decorated. Something went wrong and the tree started spinning very fast and all the ornaments flew off. She said “My three sisters and mother thought it was very funny! Dad did not.”
Need a big tree
Kathy Klute, formerly of Hampton and now living in Illinois, said the year she came home from her freshman year at college, her father had already picked out the family Christmas tree. When he held it out for her approval, he apparently could see her disappointment. It was barely 4 feet tall and they had always had a towering 7-8 foot tree.
So, back dad went to the Christmas tree lot. She said the guy running the lot looked at him and said, “Mister, no one has EVER returned a Christmas tree before.” She said there wasn’t a Christmas after that that this memory wasn’t relived. But, she said, “I got my big tree!”
A generous deed
Wanda Allison of Gresham remembered the Christmas when she and her two older sisters went all over town in the snow and cold weather to sell Christmas cards so they could buy their parents a gift.
They obviously worked hard because they earned enough to buy a small tree for an elderly gentleman who “never decorated his house and never seemed to have visitors or anything.”
She said they decorated the tree with lights and ornaments and took it to his house. When he came to the door, the three sisters gave him the tree to put in his window. He started to cry and gave each of them a dollar.
Baby Jesus
And perhaps the sweetest story of all came from Kathy Jo Heine of York who said when she was little she used to take Baby Jesus out of the nativity and wrap him in a Kleenex and carry him around in her pocket so he wouldn’t get cold.
And during these often hectic holidays, let's all remember the baby Jesus and the reason for the season. Wishing all of you a joyous and blessed Christmas.