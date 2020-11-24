Fun Club Chit Chat: A tour with ties to the first Thanksgiving

No one was thinking about Thanksgiving when the Fun Club visited Cape Cod in September 2019. But early in the tour, the travelers found themselves at Plimouth Plantation where Thanksgiving is said to have originated. Plimouth Plantation is a living history museum that replicates the original settlement of the English colonists who became known as the Pilgrims. (The 'Plimouth' spelling is used to distinguish itself from the nearby city of Plymouth, Massachusetts.)
As the Fun Club travelers strolled through the re-created 1600s village, they discovered clapboard houses and outbuildings as well as fences constructed in 17th-century style. The village was staffed with costumed actors who remained in character and used language of that time period. They explained what life was like in the New World as they showed off the structures and implements they had made.
A number of Fun Club travelers "helped" a group of 17th century carpenters who were splitting logs with a wooden wedge and an enormous wooden hammer. They watched as the craftsmen split the logs further into clapboard which would be used to build another home.
Each day the activities at Plimouth Plantation are different and reflect the necessary tasks of the time period. On some days, visitors "help" with the blacksmithing activities or feed the animals or they might be recruited for the militia where they learn to use early infantry weapons.
More experiences
The Fun Club also had fun questioning the costumed interpreters inside the homes who answered questions about cooking and baking as well as sewing, weaving, and tending the garden. The interpreters remained in character and showed no knowledge of a microwave oven, a phone or a refrigerator, no matter how hard our travelers tried to trip them up.
Many of our travelers also toured the barn and barnyard where historical breeds of livestock were kept. This included cows, goats, sheep, chickens and other farm animals that the Pilgrims would have brought from England.
Alongside the settlement was a re-creation of a Wampanoag village, where Native Americans demonstrated how the Wampanoag's ancestors lived and interacted with the settlers. There we saw examples of summer and winter houses, a canoe hollowed out from a huge log and a fire-building demonstration by the Native American re-enactor.
A History Lesson
And what does this 2019 Fun Club adventure have to do with Thanksgiving? History tells us that in September 1620, a small ship called the Mayflower left Plymouth, England, carrying 102 passengers. After a treacherous crossing that lasted 66 days, they dropped anchor near the tip of Cape Cod, north of their intended destination. One month later, the Mayflower crossed Massachusetts Bay and the Pilgrims established a village at Plymouth.
Throughout that first brutal winter, most of the colonists remained onboard the ship where they suffered from exposure and diseases. Only half of the passengers and crew lived to see their first New England spring. In March, the surviving settlers moved ashore.
In November 1621, after the Pilgrims' first corn harvest proved successful, Governor William Bradford organized a celebratory feast and invited a group of Native Americans. This festival is considered to be America's first Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving in 2020
So, as crummy as 2020 may have been, when we take a look at the year the Pilgrims endured before that first Thanksgiving celebration, perhaps it will be obvious that we, too, have many reasons to give thanks.
There's no doubt that Thanksgiving will be different this year. Yet while it hasn't been the best year ever, there are still plenty of reasons to be thankful for the many blessings and the good things that have happened. Here's wishing you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving and a blessed holiday season!
