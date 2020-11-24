Fun Club Chit Chat: A tour with ties to the first Thanksgiving

No one was thinking about Thanksgiving when the Fun Club visited Cape Cod in September 2019. But early in the tour, the travelers found themselves at Plimouth Plantation where Thanksgiving is said to have originated. Plimouth Plantation is a living history museum that replicates the original settlement of the English colonists who became known as the Pilgrims. (The 'Plimouth' spelling is used to distinguish itself from the nearby city of Plymouth, Massachusetts.)

As the Fun Club travelers strolled through the re-created 1600s village, they discovered clapboard houses and outbuildings as well as fences constructed in 17th-century style. The village was staffed with costumed actors who remained in character and used language of that time period. They explained what life was like in the New World as they showed off the structures and implements they had made.

A number of Fun Club travelers "helped" a group of 17th century carpenters who were splitting logs with a wooden wedge and an enormous wooden hammer. They watched as the craftsmen split the logs further into clapboard which would be used to build another home.