Fun Club Chit Chat: 2020 review

Happy New Year to all! This is my first column of the New Year and a time when I often review all the fun the Fun Club had in the past year.
In a normal year I would have written that we sponsored 40 events during the past 12 months. Sometimes it's a few more, sometimes a few less. Due to COVID-19, this was not a normal year, so instead of listing all the wonderful trips the Fun Club hosted this past year, I decided to recount some of the fun events our Fun Club travelers have missed.
Great trips
The Fun Club is well-known for multi-day trips both at home and abroad and we had several great trips on the schedule for 2020. I would have loved to have shared with you all the highlights of the Golden Circle tour in Iceland, the excitement of the whale watch cruise and our experience at the Blue Lagoon. Unfortunately, this June 2020 tour was postponed twice and is now scheduled for 2021.
A number of Fun Club travelers were prepared to be wowed during our trip to France for the seven-day cruise on the Seine River for a tour from Paris to Normandy. We would have seen the beloved Paris landmarks, toured quaint villages and magnificent cathedrals and experienced D-Day history at Normandy. This trip, too, was cancelled and is now re-scheduled for April 2022.
Our domestic trips had promised to be exciting too. The 12-day motorcoach tour to three national parks was highly anticipated by 50 Fun Club travelers. We were planning to enjoy the amazing scenery and the wildlife at Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons and Glacier National Parks. This trip has been rescheduled for July 2021.
Shorter trips
So many other trips had to be cancelled or postponed, including a number of shorter trips. The Mystery Tour in April was sold out but, unfortunately, it was the first of many multi-day tours we were forced to cancel due to COVID-19.
Our two-day trip to sites in Nebraska City in September was another casualty of the coronavirus. Arbor Lodge and Arbor Day Farm as well as Kimmel Orchard and the Lewis and Clark Center are some of the highlights we were planning to visit.
Early in the year, no one thought the pandemic would last as long as it has. We had to cancel our popular five-day "Christmas in Branson" tour. Once again, we had a great line-up of shows including "Noah" at the Sight and Sound Theatre and perennial favorites like the Duttons and Clay Cooper.
Day trips
In a normal year the Fun Club sponsors 15 or so day trips to dinner and a show. And those 15 shows are usually at about ten different theatres. Some of the outstanding shows we missed were "The Lion King" at the Orpheum, "Beautiful - the Carole King story" at the Lied Center and the "Christmas Extravaganza" at Omaha's Holland Center. Unfortunately, those and so many others were not to be.
And among the 40 or so events that we normally sponsor are annual trips to Brownville and the State Fair and monthly trips to the casino. We always host a few day trips to tour select locations. All of these plus our travel shows and pre-trip document briefings were put on hold for obvious reasons.
Unfortunately, a couple of trips to the theatre and the casino in January and February 2020 are the only events the Fun Club was able to host last year before closing down with the rest of the world in early March. COVID-19 was not kind to the travel and entertainment industry in 2020. Let's hope things are better in 2021.
The Fun Club staff continues to work from home. You may contact me at 402-366-9648 or Dave at 402-366-4322. Or, please email us at yorkfunclub@gmail.com.