Fun Club Chit Chat: 2020 review

Our domestic trips had promised to be exciting too. The 12-day motorcoach tour to three national parks was highly anticipated by 50 Fun Club travelers. We were planning to enjoy the amazing scenery and the wildlife at Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons and Glacier National Parks. This trip has been rescheduled for July 2021.

Shorter trips

So many other trips had to be cancelled or postponed, including a number of shorter trips. The Mystery Tour in April was sold out but, unfortunately, it was the first of many multi-day tours we were forced to cancel due to COVID-19.

Our two-day trip to sites in Nebraska City in September was another casualty of the coronavirus. Arbor Lodge and Arbor Day Farm as well as Kimmel Orchard and the Lewis and Clark Center are some of the highlights we were planning to visit.

Early in the year, no one thought the pandemic would last as long as it has. We had to cancel our popular five-day "Christmas in Branson" tour. Once again, we had a great line-up of shows including "Noah" at the Sight and Sound Theatre and perennial favorites like the Duttons and Clay Cooper.

Day trips