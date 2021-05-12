Fun Club Chit Chat - Travel Show to feature "Normandy, Paris & the Seine River Cruise"

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 15. The Fun Club will host a travel show at the Chances R Beer Garden featuring next year's Normandy, Paris and the Seine River Cruise. The free program will be presented by a representative from Premier World Discovery and will begin at 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required to help us plan for seating and refreshments. Please call me at 402-366-9648 or call Dave at 402-366-4322 to reserve your spot.
The nine-day tour will depart on Tuesday, April 26, and return on May 4, 2022. It features seven nights aboard the Amadeus Diamond cruise ship on the Seine River in France. The Diamond accommodates 144 passengers. The 60 staterooms and 12 suites are modern and comfortable and have all the amenities of an upscale hotel.
The staterooms as well as the restaurant and the Panorama Bar offer outstanding views of the passing riverscapes. The Amadeus Diamond features English-only onboard commentary. Sightseeing excursions are balanced with time to relax onboard. Three meals are included daily and feature local and international specialties as well as regional wines and beers.
Cities and ports
The Seine River Cruise will start in the exciting city of Paris which is the world's most-visited capital. We'll enjoy a Paris city tour and see the landmarks that line the Seine including the Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. We'll also see the Arc De Triomphe and ride along the Champs-Elysees. There will be free time to explore Paris on your own or join an optional excursion.
We'll cruise to Conflans and visit several small towns that inspired some of the impressionist masters including Cezanne and Van Gogh. We'll travel to Rouen and enjoy a walking tour to the cobblestoned pedestrian center where we'll see the medieval half-timbered houses and visit the magnificent cathedral.
Travelers will visit the port of Le Havre where the Seine River meets the English Channel. We'll enjoy a tour to Etretat to explore the famous Normandy coastline which features cliff-top paths and views of steep rocks with impressive needlelike formations.
And a favorite day for many will be our full-day historic tour of Normandy. We'll visit the beaches and battlefields where thousands of Allied troops took part in history's largest seaborne invasion and we'll learn all about the fateful events of D-Day.
Reservations for the tour are accepted by Premier on a first-come, first-served basis. There are six different price levels starting at $4,795 per person in a double room. Prices vary with room and deck choice. The price includes round trip airfare from Omaha and round trip motorcoach transportation from York.
The brochure, which includes the reservation form, will be available at the travel show. It is currently available on-line at www.yorkfunclub.com or at the front counter at the News-Times. Dave and I are available at 402-366-9648 or 402-366-4322 to answer your questions. We'd love to have you join us on this wonderful adventure.