Fun Club Chit Chat - Travel Show to feature "Normandy, Paris & the Seine River Cruise"

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 15. The Fun Club will host a travel show at the Chances R Beer Garden featuring next year's Normandy, Paris and the Seine River Cruise. The free program will be presented by a representative from Premier World Discovery and will begin at 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required to help us plan for seating and refreshments. Please call me at 402-366-9648 or call Dave at 402-366-4322 to reserve your spot.

The nine-day tour will depart on Tuesday, April 26, and return on May 4, 2022. It features seven nights aboard the Amadeus Diamond cruise ship on the Seine River in France. The Diamond accommodates 144 passengers. The 60 staterooms and 12 suites are modern and comfortable and have all the amenities of an upscale hotel.

The staterooms as well as the restaurant and the Panorama Bar offer outstanding views of the passing riverscapes. The Amadeus Diamond features English-only onboard commentary. Sightseeing excursions are balanced with time to relax onboard. Three meals are included daily and feature local and international specialties as well as regional wines and beers.

Cities and ports