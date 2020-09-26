From the Pen of J.A.V.: The tragic finish line

National Farm Safety and Health Week (NFSHW) 2020 is coming to a close.
Agriculture is the most dangerous sector in the United States, with 574 fatalities in 2018, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states.
The timing of NFSHW is intentional; harvest is one of the most dangerous times of the year. People are in a hurry to get crop harvested and to its destination. It seems some stop signs at country intersections disappear, and it’s a race to see who can get done the fastest.
Did you see Bob Smolacek’s finished with corn?
Bill’s just got a 40 of beans left.
In farming – grains and oilseed production in particular – time is of the essence. Obviously, no one can predict the weather. For all we know we’ll be in a foot of snow by early October, or have the Corn Belt’s version of a monsoon roll through a week into harvest; therefore, yes, it is a race – against Mother Nature.
It wasn’t harvest, but an Exeter area farmer and his hired man raced Mother Nature to get a bin emptied some 27 years ago. The rain-saturated ground was frozen solid – perfect for rolling equipment over to retrieve the corn, but it had to be done before the ground muddied. Then something happened that no one expected, but something many farmers find themselves thinking about: an accident. While Donny walked away from the situation (believed by many who know the story to be a miracle), most aren’t so lucky.
Over coffee, rolls and a carefully-put-together scrapbook, the guys and I hung out in Donny’s shop near Burress, as I listened to them retell an accident, rescue and result no one saw coming. Eventually, the conversation shifted to farm accidents in general. A man who closed the windows and ventilation while working in his livestock facility (it was cold), eventually overcome by carbon monoxide as he hurriedly tended to his animals. The neighbor who died far too young, his tractor overturning. A grain handler who, in shock, walked up to his coworkers with flesh hanging where his arm once was, asking simply – blankly – “What happened?”
Heads somberly shook and faces fell recounting how these victims were found, what happened to their families. Memories stretched from decades ago to the very recent. The specter of what did and could happen in but a few seconds still haunts them and countless others.
Since many of the incidents discussed occurred, regulations, precautions and technology have been implemented and valiantly tried to prevent what is, honestly, going to happen – because we’re human.
To be sure, many lives will be and have been saved through these efforts, conceived of by companies, nonprofit organizations, academic types and, yes, even the government. Whether you agree with their policies and procedures, the vast majority of these people and institutions are in the corner of our farmers. Their intentions, efforts and successes should be lauded. But, again: we’re human.
In the York News Times building’s back rooms carpeted only in concrete and outfitted with storage, utilities and carts, worn sticker signs are slapped on various surfaces reading, “Be quick, but don’t hurry!” They look like they’ve been there since the paper was established.
What the suits from days of yore were trying to say (I think) is to be efficient and purposeful, but not loosey-goosey and blindly rushing to get work done.
A wise concept for any vocation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!