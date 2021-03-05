From the Front Row - What’s Next? And When?

Sitting in press row early Friday morning, I decided to write my weekly column because quite honestly it’s about the only time I have to do it.

The last two weeks have really changed things here at the York News-Times. With Steve Marik (Assistant Editor) leaving and me being the only one at the sports desk to take care of the daily housekeeping chores, I have started to think about how long I really want to keep doing this in this capacity.

The winter sports season will end this weekend because we don’t have any boys teams playing at state next week, but the spring season is less than two weeks away.

That’s not to say I don’t have a lot to do over the next two weeks and in the past I’ve had help. Now most, if not all of the writing of the spring sports previews and putting together the all-area basketball teams for both the boys and girls will fall on my plate.

Between myself and Steve “Mose” Moseley we will be back on the trail starting again on March 18 when the spring sports season officially gets underway.

For now I will be waiting and watching my email as coaches start to send in information on their teams.