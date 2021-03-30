Friends of the Library: You are invited for library open house

Spring is finally here (well, it was the day this was written). And Kilgore is excited to invite you to attend our open house on Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m.-noon to introduce you to the Early Childhood Discovery Center. This project was made possible through a partnership to support early childhood services with the Sixpence Program at York Public Schools and a grant from the Jim B. & Lillian F. Cooper Foundation. Senator Mark Kolterman will present opening remarks, you will be able to experience the various discovery options, light refreshments will be offered and maybe there will be a sneak preview of the Musical Garden coming this summer.

Young children learn best by experimenting with their environment through hands-on activities and play. The Discovery Center will allow children to manipulate materials, explore ideas, discover consequences, build, create and express themselves through various mediums. The Center will capitalize on children’s natural need to explore because they are given the chance to gain experience by trying out their own ideas in a hands-on way. Fine motor skill development and improved hand-eye coordination are two ways the Discovery Center will benefit young children.