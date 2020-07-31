The very heart of the library – connecting people to ideas, to information, and to each other – is being reframed to fit into our new world of social distancing and limited capacity.
Libraries are stepping up with innovative ideas to address these new challenges.
You can be sure that this is just the beginning. Today libraries are already acting and improvising. Later, they will be figuring out what the experience means to their future operations and their role in their communities.
Anyone can come inside to learn, grow, explore or just while away the hours without spending a nickel. If someone needs help, they get it. And they also get to interact with their community — human interaction, as many of us are reminded in this crisis, is an essential need, and libraries provide it.
During Phase III of COVID-19 precautions, you will be able to do some browsing in the building. We ask you to please limit your handling of items. Bring your mask and we will have hand sanitizer available!
If you are not comfortable coming in, we still offer curbside service. To request items to pick-up, use our library catalog and follow the steps outlined at the top of the screen at https://libraries.ne.gov/york/curbside-service/.
Even in a digital world, physical libraries play a key role in our communities. Kilgore Memorial Library has kept their public Wi-Fi turned on for people to use from their cars in the parking lot, or standing outside the library, knowing that many families in our communities do not have Wi-Fi at home.
Meeting room space is opening again. Kilgore Memorial Library’s meeting rooms are available to not-for-profit and civic groups activities and meetings. The York Public Library Board has adopted policies for use of the rooms. The library’s meeting rooms are available during normal operating hours. Call 402-363-2620 for availability and current protocols.
Don’t forget about the project, in partnership with the York News-Times, the “Free Little Library.” Seven sites were selected for the recycled newspaper racks that offer free children’s and youth books. How can you support this project? Due to exceptional use these past months, we are now looking for children/youth book donations.
Beyond the books, your library is a wonderful resource that is available to everyone. Entertainment, educational and cultural enrichment, calendar of events, literacy tips, and other valuable information is available at https://libraries.ne.gov/york.
We are your library. Even though current circumstances impact how we are delivering services, we remain committed to serving you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.