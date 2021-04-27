Friends of the Library: Let's get busy reading

Summer reading programs began in the 1890s to encourage school children, particularly those in urban areas who were not needed for farm work, to read during their summer vacation, use their library and develop the habit of reading.
Kilgore’s all-ages program will encourage participants not only to read, but to experience new activities and explore the world around them. The summer reading program is designed for toddlers, school-aged children teens, and adults.
The kick-off event for this year’s summer reading programs is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a picnic lunch served by the Friends of the Library. We will have all the usual picnic fare with hot dogs, chips, drinks, etc. After enjoying the Friends lunch, each child that registers for summer reading during the kick-off will receive a bag of library surprises.
Participants who join the Summer Reading Club can compete for great prizes! And the Summer Reading Smackdown is back! Kilgore Memorial Library adults will again compete this year with Seward Memorial Library to learn “who reads more on Highway 34.”
Preschool parents – don’t forget to also sign up for “1000 Books Before Kindergarten.” This is for families of children from zero to five. And if you have not already done so, make plans to visit our new Early Childhood Discovery Center.
Looking for more summer fun activities? Make a note of these dates:
- Get Caught Reading Photo Contest from May 1-May 31. Look for details on how to enter your pictures and information on prizes at http://libraries.ne.gov/york/
- Story Walk will include a puzzle for you to solve this year. Enjoy a walk along Beaver Creek Trail with your family to read the book and collect the letters. After you unscramble the phrase, come to the library and enter your guess for the grand prize drawing for a family night at Sun Theater. Each entry will receive a treat to take home.
- Brown Bag Story Time on Wednesdays in June at 12 p.m. Bring your lunch and enjoy a story while eating outside on the lawn. Drinks will be provided by the Friends of the Library.
- Scavenger Hunt will be a weekly fun activity to do as a family and learn more about our community. This will start Saturday, June 5.
- Anything Goes on Thursdays at 2:30 p.m., starting June 10. Join us for a vast assortment of fun and unique activities with your friends.
- Gaming on the Big Screen will be Fridays starting June 11 from 2-4 p.m. This activity is intended for those entering fifth grade (and older) and will include fun and games with snacks and drinks.
- The Traveling Gnome will delight kids of all ages. Watch for his photo on Facebook and library website to see where he has been. Come to the library and enter your guess for a grand prize drawing of a gift card to Sunset Bowl for a Family Bowling Night. Each entry will receive a small prize to take home.
- Dance Party will be held on July 3 at 10 a.m., with music by the Music Mogul. Cool treats will be provided by the Friends of Kilgore Library.
Check the library web site and follow us on Facebook for complete details about all our great family summer activities.
And how can we provide all these great activities? Great volunteers…just like you! Want to enrich your own life and the lives of others? Spread the love of reading and learning, curiosity and tolerance? Improve your local library? Join the many volunteers who share their time, skills, and energy to strengthen the library community.
Volunteer opportunities will return at the library soon! Volunteering is a great way to use your talents, provide valuable service to the community, learn new skills, and meet great people. Volunteers can assist with projects that range from shelving books to tutoring kids. We have a growing list of rewarding opportunities for volunteers to consider including supporting children and teen programming, keeping our collections in order, assisting with clerical work, helping patrons with technology, rewarding participants in the Summer Reading Program, and many other roles. Groups are also encouraged to volunteer. Stop in or call 402-363-2620 and ask to speak to the library director to learn more.