Friends of the Library: Let's get busy reading

Summer reading programs began in the 1890s to encourage school children, particularly those in urban areas who were not needed for farm work, to read during their summer vacation, use their library and develop the habit of reading.

Kilgore’s all-ages program will encourage participants not only to read, but to experience new activities and explore the world around them. The summer reading program is designed for toddlers, school-aged children teens, and adults.

The kick-off event for this year’s summer reading programs is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a picnic lunch served by the Friends of the Library. We will have all the usual picnic fare with hot dogs, chips, drinks, etc. After enjoying the Friends lunch, each child that registers for summer reading during the kick-off will receive a bag of library surprises.

Participants who join the Summer Reading Club can compete for great prizes! And the Summer Reading Smackdown is back! Kilgore Memorial Library adults will again compete this year with Seward Memorial Library to learn “who reads more on Highway 34.”