Friends of the Library: Let’s be thankful!

While Thanksgiving celebrations might not allow for physical togetherness this year, perhaps they will give us the chance we need to take a pause, reflect, and share our reasons to be thankful in a spirit of connectedness. Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, Thanksgiving will look different for many of us this year.

From across the globe to across the street, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected each one of us in ways that will not only go down in history but will also shape our future for years to come. This year remember what you are truly thankful for and make the day something you (and your family) will treasure.

We are thankful for our volunteers, we couldn’t do this without them; our advisory board and foundation board, for being so committed; our staff, for their amazing dedication; for our community, for their substantial support; for our building, and everything it holds. They are a great benefit not only to Kilgore Memorial Library but to the whole community.