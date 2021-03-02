Friends of the Library: February is history! Now what?

How did you celebrate the month of Love and Romance? Did you enjoy our “Blind Date with a Book?” Maybe you took a chance on one (or two!) of these mysterious reads? Did you fill out a card with what inspires you for the "Inspire Your Heart With Art" display? And, if you didn’t get the chance to do anything special on Valentine’s Day; you had the rest of the month to do something spectacular for that special someone in your life.
Want to have some fun with books? Submit a photo of your pet with their favorite book. Or submit your “bookface photo” to us. See how imaginative you can be, and we will share on our Facebook page. You are invited to come in and let us help you create one soon!
Have you watched “Story Time” with your little ones yet? Mr. & Mrs. B (and sometimes with special guests) share a story or two with you Tuesdays at 11 am. If you miss it live, check out the videos on Kilgore’s Facebook page. Take & Make crafts that complement the story are available at the Library. Stop by and pick one up.
Reminder: Sunday, February 28 is the last day to enter your books in the 2021 “Snow Many Great Books!” Winter Reading program. You will need to complete at least eight of the twenty challenges to be eligible for a Grand Prize Drawing for one of three $50 Visa gift cards. Drawing for prizes will be held March 15.
March is Women’s History Month. Since many of the women's suffrage centennial celebrations originally scheduled for 2020 were curtailed, the National Women's History Alliance is extending the annual theme for 2021 to "Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.” Think you know everything about the most influential women in U.S. history? Did you know that the refrigerator, computer software, and even Monopoly were all invented by women? There are a ton of phenomenal books and videos that are informative, beautiful, and empowering. See what you can discover at Kilgore!
Speaking of history… Kilgore Memorial Library has resources to research and study the local past:
- microfilm back files of local newspapers;
- indexed local cemeteries in the early 1980s, published by local Genealogical Society in two volumes;
- clipped obituaries filed in a series of binders;
- past York High School annuals; the High School has a more complete set;
- a few York College annuals; the York College archives has a more complete set;
- York telephone books from 1948 to the present;
- city directories for 1887, 1891, 1902, 1906, 1909, 1912, 1915; no city directories were published after 1915 until the early 1960s;
- printed local history compilations.