Friends of the Library: February is history! Now what?

How did you celebrate the month of Love and Romance? Did you enjoy our “Blind Date with a Book?” Maybe you took a chance on one (or two!) of these mysterious reads? Did you fill out a card with what inspires you for the "Inspire Your Heart With Art" display? And, if you didn’t get the chance to do anything special on Valentine’s Day; you had the rest of the month to do something spectacular for that special someone in your life.

Want to have some fun with books? Submit a photo of your pet with their favorite book. Or submit your “bookface photo” to us. See how imaginative you can be, and we will share on our Facebook page. You are invited to come in and let us help you create one soon!

Have you watched “Story Time” with your little ones yet? Mr. & Mrs. B (and sometimes with special guests) share a story or two with you Tuesdays at 11 am. If you miss it live, check out the videos on Kilgore’s Facebook page. Take & Make crafts that complement the story are available at the Library. Stop by and pick one up.