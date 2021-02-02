Friends of the Library: Challenges and Celebrations By Irene Duncan

“Pandemic Fatigue.”
“Cabin Fever.”
“Coronavirus Burnout.”
Yes, we are all tired of this ongoing situation. It has been particularly stressful because it is hard to predict how things will develop and circumstances are changing daily. There are things we cannot control in this situation: actions and reactions of other people, how long the situation will last, and what might happen in the future.
These strange times provide an opportunity for us to break out of our normal routines and try new things. The most important thing is not to give up.
You could try a new recipe, learn a new skill, try a new form of exercise, or start a new project.
If you got a new mobile device for Christmas, let the staff at our library help you set up Libby, the ebook and audio book service provided by our library. It’s free and easy to get started. The library staff members are also updating the library’s website. Follow along as it evolves to meet your information needs.
While you are in the library be sure to see the wonderful snowman collection in the Elmer Baker Showcase. Remember, if you have a collection you are willing to share with us please let the library staff know and we will get you on our schedule!
Are you signed up for the 2021 Winter Reading Program? The Nebraska Regional Library Systems and the Nebraska Library Commission want citizens of Nebraska to stay warm this winter and enjoy the terrific library books available in public libraries across the state. To participate, go to ReaderZone.com or download the Reader Zone app on your smart device. Register for the Snow Many Great Books! program with this 5-digit code 93723. Complete at least eight of the twenty challenges by February 28th to be eligible for a Grand Prize Drawing for one of three $50 Visa 363Gift Cards. Please choose books you’ve never read from your home library. Books can be fiction or nonfiction, and J, YA, or Adult. Contest is open to all Nebraskans ages 10 and older. Drawing will be held March 15, 2021.
We were thrilled to learn that the Jim B. & Lillian F. Cooper Foundation has once again supported the Friends of Kilgore Library with a $1,000 grant to support early childhood services here in York. Thanks to our local Midwest Bank for the delivery of the check! More exciting news to come on the Early Childhood Discovery Center developed through a partnership with the Sixpence Program at YPS. Plans are to have an open house in April to introduce this new addition to the library. Watch for details to be announced soon!
The Friends of the Library are proud to support the library as they plan to offer a new reading program for families of children from zero to five to participate in. This new “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program will encourage reading to children. Reading with your child every day helps to develop pre-reading skills that are a key to success in school. What better way to accomplish this than by striving to read 1,000 books together while earning milestone rewards along the way? This ongoing program will be open to any child from birth to five years old who has not started kindergarten. Additional funding from a Nebraska Library Commission, Youth Excellence grant makes this possible. Watch for details at our April open house celebrating all of these new programs and starting our annual community-wide Week of the Young Child activities.
At the January 13 Friends meeting Officers for 2021 were elected - President: Irene Duncan; Vice-President: Todd Kirshenbaum; Secretary: Stephanie Rodenborg and Treasurer: Bob Sautter. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the tough decision was made not to hold our popular “York Uncorked” this year. Please mark your calendar for Febr. 12, 2022, when this annual community event returns bigger and better than ever!
“In times of great stress or adversity, it’s always best to keep busy, to plow your anger and your energy into something positive.”– Lee Iacocca