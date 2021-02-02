Friends of the Library: Challenges and Celebrations By Irene Duncan

“Pandemic Fatigue.”

“Cabin Fever.”

“Coronavirus Burnout.”

Yes, we are all tired of this ongoing situation. It has been particularly stressful because it is hard to predict how things will develop and circumstances are changing daily. There are things we cannot control in this situation: actions and reactions of other people, how long the situation will last, and what might happen in the future.

These strange times provide an opportunity for us to break out of our normal routines and try new things. The most important thing is not to give up.

You could try a new recipe, learn a new skill, try a new form of exercise, or start a new project.

If you got a new mobile device for Christmas, let the staff at our library help you set up Libby, the ebook and audio book service provided by our library. It’s free and easy to get started. The library staff members are also updating the library’s website. Follow along as it evolves to meet your information needs.