Friends of the Library: A December to remember

At the library, Tyler is working on a redesign of the library web page and hopes to have it go live soon! Another area of the library that Tyler is enjoys supporting is the technology used at the library. He has fixed bugs on our iPad catalog kiosk, updated public computers with various issues, and keeps an eye on the WIFI to be sure we are getting the subscribed signal strength and that access is available for all of our users, both inside and outside our building. Tyler works Tuesday through Friday during afternoons and evenings. Stop by and let him help you find what you need at the library.