Friends of the Library: A December to remember

We cannot adequately express our gratitude to the many generous donations we received for our “Soupless Soup Sale.” This has been such a challenging year for everyone in many ways. Thank you to those who were able to and choose to share with Kilgore Memorial Library.
Other than receiving the financial support, we thoroughly enjoyed notes that were included in the envelopes. This is from someone who lives outside of York: “I grew up in York and spent many childhood afternoons choosing books at the York Library. I read and re-read every Nancy Drew in the Library. Great memories!”
It is that time of the year when people like to curl up with a blanket and a good book…December is “Read a New Book Month.” This being the busy Christmas season, the event was started to encourage everyone to stop, take a minute, and delve into a great new book.
And now there is a great opportunity to celebrate that event and possibly win prizes. Join in on Nebraska Library Commission's Winter Reading Challenge “Snow Many Great Books!” We encourage you to choose books that you've never read for the contest. You must complete at least eight of the 20 challenges by February 28 to be entered in the grand prize drawing! To participate, go to ReaderZone.com or download the Reader Zone app on your smart device. Register for the Snow Many Great Books! program with this 5-digit code 93723.
To help us to continue to offer new books, the Friends of the Library are hosting a Giving Tree again this year. This opportunity to help the Friends support the library is becoming a holiday tradition at Kilgore Memorial Library. Stop in and choose the amount that you would like to contribute to purchase books. The Giving Tree will be available until December 30.
Make plans in December to view the Elmer Baker Display Case. See the beautiful collection of unique Christmas trees by the library staff.
Have questions about the library? We would like to introduce you to two new employees who are here to assist you.
Janey Due joined the Kilgore staff on October 1. Janey grew up in Exeter and graduated from Exeter-Milligan High School. After high school, she continued her education at Doane University in Crete, and earlier this year earned her degree in graphic design.
Janey enjoys creating flyers for library activities and programs. She has created coloring sheets for our Storytime Grab and Go bags, and is also working on graphics for our social media posts. Along with her passion for art, Janey has a fondness towards animals and has a variety of pets at her home here in York.
Janey enjoys spending time at the circulation desk meeting patrons, helping them locate items they are interested in and checking out what they find. Janey works afternoons and evenings Monday through Thursday and looks forward to helping you and your family soon.
Another October 1 addition to the library staff is Tyler Nelsen. Tyler is a York High School alum and has also completed an associate degree in web development from Central Community College. In his free time, Tyler enjoys gaming and being with family.
At the library, Tyler is working on a redesign of the library web page and hopes to have it go live soon! Another area of the library that Tyler is enjoys supporting is the technology used at the library. He has fixed bugs on our iPad catalog kiosk, updated public computers with various issues, and keeps an eye on the WIFI to be sure we are getting the subscribed signal strength and that access is available for all of our users, both inside and outside our building. Tyler works Tuesday through Friday during afternoons and evenings. Stop by and let him help you find what you need at the library.
Won’t you join us in becoming a Friend of our Library? This is your chance to make a difference at Kilgore Memorial Library. Your financial contribution and volunteer time will help us continue to provide the programs and services that make this library such an outstanding part of the community. Annual dues are only $10. If so, email friendsofkilgorelibrary@gmail.com or stop by the Library to complete a form.
We hope that this year's holiday brings your family much joy, love and overall plenty of memories.
