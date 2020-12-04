Community lights the way to Christmas spirit

UTICA – From start to finish, the Utica Lions Club has brought a special nativity scene to the village’s park while keeping the materials, knowledge and passion close to home.

“We do a lot of community service and we decided we wanted to set up at nativity scene at the park,” said Utica Lions Club member Jody Weimer. The large display was constructed by Gale’s Welding of Waco. Owner and craftsman Gale Naber worked with Utica Lions Club members Don Rut, Ardee Rut, Jim Swanson and Sandi Swanson to design the one-of-a-kind holiday creation.

The club wanted to add a backdrop, and called on the artistry of member Neal Koch to make it. The background is art made to look like a scene from Bethlehem.

When time came to install the display, the club members’ Christmas creative juices kept flowing. Lighting up the scene was a bit of a challenge, Weimer said. “We met night after night to figure out how to get the lighting.” After 4 - 5 evening park meet-ups, the lighting was perfected, offering a warm glow from behind. “When it shines on the backdrop it looks like dusk,” Weimer said.