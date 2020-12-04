Community lights the way to Christmas spirit

UTICA – From start to finish, the Utica Lions Club has brought a special nativity scene to the village’s park while keeping the materials, knowledge and passion close to home.
“We do a lot of community service and we decided we wanted to set up at nativity scene at the park,” said Utica Lions Club member Jody Weimer. The large display was constructed by Gale’s Welding of Waco. Owner and craftsman Gale Naber worked with Utica Lions Club members Don Rut, Ardee Rut, Jim Swanson and Sandi Swanson to design the one-of-a-kind holiday creation.
The club wanted to add a backdrop, and called on the artistry of member Neal Koch to make it. The background is art made to look like a scene from Bethlehem.
When time came to install the display, the club members’ Christmas creative juices kept flowing. Lighting up the scene was a bit of a challenge, Weimer said. “We met night after night to figure out how to get the lighting.” After 4 - 5 evening park meet-ups, the lighting was perfected, offering a warm glow from behind. “When it shines on the backdrop it looks like dusk,” Weimer said.
The Utica Lions Club raised funds for the holiday display, along with other community service projects, through the club’s peach sales and running the Centennial Public School concession stand several times. “We’re here to lend a helping hand to Utica,” Weimer said. “It happens to be many of the members are retired teachers, but we welcome anyone who wants to help others and make Utica shine.”
Now the park shines more than before – both literally and figuratively. When the ambitious creative endeavor and its adjustments were complete, the club had little fanfare; members were just glad to contribute to their community. “Somebody just has to stand up and say, ‘hey, let’s do this,’” Weimer said. “It’s fun serving people.”
Weimer said coupled with the light displays around the community, the nativity scene could be a fun road trip to the small community. “It’s safe; you can drive around as much as you want and share the love.”
She said much like the Lions Club nativity scene, Christmas light have a special message. “[People displaying lights] can’t give you a hug, but you can see the love in what they’ve done to their homes.”
The same could be said for the city park.
*******
If you’d like to take a look at the Utica Lions Club locally-made nativity scene, it is located in Utica in the park east of Centennial Public School (swimming pool park).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!