Well, here it is: my last week at the school until school it opens again on August 13.
It’s difficult to find a job when there are so many people looking for jobs. I’ve followed up on a few leads, so now I wait and see. My brother in Colorado has been busy working with the hospital to help me there and my mother has gotten involved with Social Security, so I’m sure I’ll have to apologize to them for anything she may have said. She means well, but there are always hoops to jump through. They are calling this afternoon. Wish me luck.
School work continues despite not being on the schedule. I handed out lunches and I must say the recipients have been so nice and appreciative of what we are doing. The program continues through July, so keep coming.
This last week has been busy. I worked at the Chamber/CVB/YCDC booth at the Golf Tournament. I didn’t expect it to be as busy in this heat, but they were there and in good moods. We served hot dogs and LOTS of water. Congratulations to the Chamber for a great turn out. It was all a part of Balloon Days. Sounds like it was a great weekend.
Our neighborhood is changing. Two of our neighbors are moving. One at the end of the street is moving near the Country Club. They have been great neighbors and helped snag my run away dog several times. I saw one of the sons at the Middle School over the last year. He was so nice. Our next door neighbors are also moving to an acreage outside of town. This is the one that really hurts. When I had my stroke last summer and Bob was in Peru, one of their daughters volunteered to cut our lawn and refused any payment. The mom is a nurse so she checked on me from time to time. They invited us over for fireworks on July 4 and the kids had a ball. We’ll really miss the whole family and pray we get good neighbors once again. Good luck and Godspeed to the Hills!
Bob has been so patient with me as I recover. My mood swings are under control and he puts up with a lot from me. The medications I’m taking fill the bathroom sink and it’s a challenge for me to remember to take them all. He got me a nifty pill reminder, which helps.
They have all been very nice to me at school; making sure I have enough to drink all the time, allowing me to sit down when available and asking me all sorts of questions. Especially nice is my boss, Betty. Besides taking my needs into consideration when scheduling us all, she orders all the food, takes a lot of questions and phone calls each day, and yet she gets all of us pumped up and stays positive to us all the time. She must juggle all of us, giving hours out, equally. Thanks, Betty.
Mom has been kinda quiet lately. She’s been busy working with Social Security, so that takes some of her time. She still continues to help me financially, which is a God send. I don’t know what I would have done without the help of my mom, my brother and Bob. So many people are willing to help me, I just have to let them.
Jam time is back. I made my first batch this weekend, blueberry-pepper. I’m still going to make pineapple, strawberry and raspberry concoctions. I don’t know yet, but it feels good to get back into jam production. I still want to get back into casserole production, too, which means cleaning out a freezer so I have room for them. I have the time, just need the will. I know there will be a lot of farmers who need to feed their workers and last year I had a nice production of enchiladas and other casseroles going.
Other than that it’s been quiet, here. I’ve spent a lot of time tending our gardens and we are starting to get some produce from it. We’ve had a lot of onion and cucumber salads, lately, and when the tomatoes start coming in, that will be great. I’ve learned there is a lot of work in tending a garden, but in the end, it will all be worth it.
