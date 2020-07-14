Well, I’m on my last week of the summer schedule at work, and scheduled to come back in a month when school opens.
Speaking of school, this last week I’ve been outside handing out the lunches. Despite an unruly tent, it’s been fun. I work with a delightful woman named Kathy. We spend the morning doing our regular work and then we haul out the cooler and get ready to hand out the lunches. People have been so kind and appreciative of what we are doing. The kids have been so nice too. We get lots of “thank yous” from both groups, which really makes our jobs easier.
With a grant from the Appleseed Group out of Nebraska, we are able to keep this program going through the end of the month. If I learned anything this summer, it is how much of a need there is for this program. The parents seem to really appreciate this program. We know how challenging it is now with the virus; if we can make it a little less stressful on the family during these times, then it’s all worth the effort.
I’ve learned how to properly prepare for my duties outdoors. We have to wear gloves and masks when serving, but I find it hard to breathe in the masks. I found this product that you soak in water, ring it out and it goes over your head and around your neck. The cool water keeps cold for about an hour and when I need to, I pull the material over my mouth and nose. I can breathe much easier with this. I’ve learned that if I put it in the freezer at night, it is really cold when I take it out. I also found a hat that Bob calls my “Little Debbie” hat but it really does a nice job keeping my head covered. I also wear my compression socks to help with circulation and it is quite the sight when I put it all together. But, I don’t care what people think, I’m comfortable.
I’m not sure folks know what goes on to get ready each day. We have usually one lunch item. A sandwich, a hot dog, a burger, chicken nuggets….the list goes on. We have to assemble the main entree which most of the time means wrapping it with heating instructions. This can be time consuming but necessary. Then there is some kind of vegetable, that’s my department. We have to individually wrap those too. Then some sort of fruit and milk. These are put in a sack and ready to keep cool. We also provide breakfast for the next day. This will consist of some sort of breakfast item, cereal, milk and these items are wrapped up and added to the lunch.
Keep in mind we have four distribution sites besides the middle school. We have to get the sites ready for the paras to pick up and distribute. We pack plenty of coolers which the paras pick up and take to their locations. Meanwhile, we have to get the middle school ready too. We pack up large milk coolers with the lunches and drag them out. All of this has to happen before 11:30 a.m., but it happens because we have a well-oiled machine in place.
Come 11:30, we start by giving out the lunches. There are a few regulars right at 11:30 and then it’s a steady stream until 1:30. In the meantime we have to put up our awning, get loaded up with lots of water and a supply of disposable gloves, get our masks and hats out of the freezer, and we are ready to rock n’ roll.
With the other sites in place, the middle school usually gives out 130 lunches, but so do the other sites. Together we give out almost 450-500 lunches each day. That’s a lot of lunches and on Friday we do the same amount, but we give out enough food for the weekend so we give out plenty of food.
We’ve been blessed with great help and assistance from the community. The Boy Scouts have helped on Tuesdays giving out food. All together it’s a group effort and I’ve made some terrific friendships along the way. This is all held together by our boss, Betty. She does an amazing job with scheduling all of us, ordering all the food and answering about a million phone calls and questions from us while being the most positive person I’ve worked with. I’m sad that it will all end for me this Friday, but at least we will continue this program through the month. That’s a great thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.