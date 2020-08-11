Our annual community celebration will be September 10-13…yes, even during this pandemic.
There will be some changes but for the most part it will continue. Some of the events will change and we’ve all gotten used to big changes. Hats off to the Yorkfest Committee for adapting. They’ve had to keep everyone’s safety in mind so you do your part by social distancing and being safe.
Here is the current schedule:
Thursday, Sept. 10
All day: York County Visual Tour
5-7 p.m., Family Night. Birthday games and treats at Sixth-Seventh Streets along Nebraska Ave.
5-7 p.m., Family Night root beer floats at Sixth-Seventh Streets along Nebraska Ave.
5-7 p.m., Farmers Market along the library lawn.
6 p.m., opening of the city time capsule at the York Community Center.
6:30 p.m., Hospital Bed Races on Nebraska Ave.
Friday, Sept. 11:
All day: York County Visual Tour
6:30 a.m., Prayer Breakfast at Chances R.
Noon, royalty coronation lunch at the York Country Club.
6 p.m., burger feed at East Hill Park.
7 p.m., York High School football game at East Hill Park.
8 p.m., Kids’ 100-yard Birthday Dash at East Hill Park.
Saturday, Sept. 12:
All day: York County Visual Tour
9 a.m.-noon, car show at Mogul’s.
9 a.m. -1 p.m., street fair in the downtown area.
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Bloody Mary bar at the Eagles Club.
10 a.m., grand parade downtown.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., sloppy joe feed at the Elks Club.
After the parade: Floats after the Floats, Heritage Realtors.
After the parade: Poker run starting at Mogul’s.
1 p.m., Yorkfest Family Mini-Golf-O-Rama at the York Country Club.
2 p.m., skate contest at Harrison Park Skate Park.
7:30 p.m., Bike at Night, starting at the Blackburn entrance to Beaver Creek Trails.
Sunday, Sept. 13
All day: York County Visual Tour
9 a.m., co-ed sand volleyball tournament at East Hill Park.
As you can see, there is something for everyone. Questions? Contact the York Chamber of Commerce. Thanks to all the sponsors and volunteers who will make Yorkfest 2020 a huge hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.