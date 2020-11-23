Chatterbaum: WKRP and The Powerful Oz

This past weekend I watched two things I’d like to comment on.

The first was a rerun of WKRP In Cincinnati. It was their famous Turkey Drop episode for Thanksgiving.

Now I have seen this episode at least 20 times and I still belly laugh over it. For those of you who may not be familiar with it, they thought it was a good idea to drop live turkeys from a helicopter onto a busy mall parking lot. It doesn’t go well with “the turkeys hitting the ground like wet cement.” The reasoning behind the promotion was “As God was my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.” It was one of the funniest TV episodes of all time and I still get a laugh out of it.

Right after that ran, we watched a classic, “The Wizard of Oz.” I haven’t seen this movie in a few years. I recalled several bits of behind the scenes trivia about this movie that I’ll share with you in a moment. I remember the family gathering around the TV to watch this once a year. It was so exciting to see. With the tornado, the Emerald City, the Wicked Witch of the West and so much more. The one thing that scared me to death as a child (and still does) are the Flying Monkeys. I went to bed before I could see them this time but I recalled several nightmares as a kid over these cheerful terrors. Now as I watch it, I can only marvel at what a great movie it was.