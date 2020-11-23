Chatterbaum: WKRP and The Powerful Oz

This past weekend I watched two things I’d like to comment on.
The first was a rerun of WKRP In Cincinnati. It was their famous Turkey Drop episode for Thanksgiving.
Now I have seen this episode at least 20 times and I still belly laugh over it. For those of you who may not be familiar with it, they thought it was a good idea to drop live turkeys from a helicopter onto a busy mall parking lot. It doesn’t go well with “the turkeys hitting the ground like wet cement.” The reasoning behind the promotion was “As God was my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.” It was one of the funniest TV episodes of all time and I still get a laugh out of it.
Right after that ran, we watched a classic, “The Wizard of Oz.” I haven’t seen this movie in a few years. I recalled several bits of behind the scenes trivia about this movie that I’ll share with you in a moment. I remember the family gathering around the TV to watch this once a year. It was so exciting to see. With the tornado, the Emerald City, the Wicked Witch of the West and so much more. The one thing that scared me to death as a child (and still does) are the Flying Monkeys. I went to bed before I could see them this time but I recalled several nightmares as a kid over these cheerful terrors. Now as I watch it, I can only marvel at what a great movie it was.
I can only imagine what it was like when it first came out on the big screen. When it went from black and white to full color, that must have been amazing back in 1939. Remember, most of the movies up to then were black and white. But 1939 saw two movies in color. This one (for most of the movie) and “Gone with the Wind.” That was a huge year for movies. Besides these two that I mentioned, “It’s a Wonderful Life” also came out that year. All three were nominated for Best Picture with “Gone with the Wind” taking home the prize.
There are so many memorable scenes in Oz and actors involved in the movie. Let’s start with the actors. Originally Dorothy was going to be played by Shirley Temple but due to contract problems she was replaced by newcomer Judy Garland. As the Tinman, actor Buddy Epson (The Beverly Hillbillys) was going to play that character. He had an allergic reaction to the metallic paint and had to be recast by Jack Haley. Margret Hamilton, who played Elmira Gulch and Wicked Witch if the West, was burned horribly during the scene where she goes down in a blaze of fire. Something happened to the mechanics that was supposed to drop her through the floor and she ended up getting burned. This caused a 2-week delay in her scenes but as a true professional, she got right back to work, re-shot that scene as well as her others.
In her later years she guest starred on “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood” and showed the kids it was all done with make-up and the kids shouldn’t be afraid of her. This was a bold thing for her to do but with the help of Fred Rogers and her costume, she showed it was all makeup. She went on to have a second career as the spokeswoman for Folgers Coffee on TV.
Did you know there is only one living Munchkin? Most have passed since it ran but there is one woman in her 90s who still makes appearances as a Munchkin.
Also, Dorothy’s last name was Gale. She mentioned it twice in the movie.
The famous tornado was actually a tennis ball inside a lady’s stocking.
Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers were in a box in storage before someone discovered them and they are now on display in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington DC.
The Cowardly Lion’s costume in also on display there.
There is a town in Kansas dedicated to the movie. They hold annual Oz events each year as does the hometown of Judy Garland in Iowa.
Overall, there are a lot of little gems throughout the film making it into the Top 5 favorite movies ever made. Not bad.
I’ve decided to go to Omaha for Thanksgiving. It was easier to say yes than argue with my family. Bob is brave enough to come with me. Half of my family can’t make it, so it will be a small gathering. It will be the first time I’ve seen them since April. I’m looking forward to it.
I hope you have a safe and happy holiday. I’m sure I’ll have some funny stories for you next week.
