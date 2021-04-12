Chatterbaum: Who’s On First?

One of the most successful comedy team in history made it successfully on radio, movies and TV. They were the highest paid entertainers during the 1940s and helped launch the career of The Andrew Sisters. They also helped the classic Universal Movie Monsters from the 30s reboot their careers. I’m talking about Bud and Lou better known as Abbott and Costello. They met in the late 1930s and their first film was A Night in the Tropics. It was their second film that really made them stars -- Buck Privates.

They established their personalities and starred in several movies. They proved to be cash cows for Universal and stood out with their clever conversational scenes, the best known was the classic Who’s On First? It was a hilarious skit that President Roosevelt invited them to perform at the White House on several occasions. They performed live in front of the troops during World War II several times. The skit features a made up baseball team with unusual names. The confusion is priceless and their timing couldn’t be beat. They even performed it in the movie The Naughty Nineties. They had several other skits that were very good but never as famous as Who’s On First.