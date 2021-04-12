Chatterbaum: Who’s On First?

One of the most successful comedy team in history made it successfully on radio, movies and TV. They were the highest paid entertainers during the 1940s and helped launch the career of The Andrew Sisters. They also helped the classic Universal Movie Monsters from the 30s reboot their careers. I’m talking about Bud and Lou better known as Abbott and Costello. They met in the late 1930s and their first film was A Night in the Tropics. It was their second film that really made them stars -- Buck Privates.
They established their personalities and starred in several movies. They proved to be cash cows for Universal and stood out with their clever conversational scenes, the best known was the classic Who’s On First? It was a hilarious skit that President Roosevelt invited them to perform at the White House on several occasions. They performed live in front of the troops during World War II several times. The skit features a made up baseball team with unusual names. The confusion is priceless and their timing couldn’t be beat. They even performed it in the movie The Naughty Nineties. They had several other skits that were very good but never as famous as Who’s On First.
During the latter half of the 1940s, their careers seemed to be hitting a snag. Their movies were not as clever and they slipped in the ratings. A producer at Universal realized they had the rights to the classic movie monsters of the 1930s and what would happen if they met Abbott and Costello? They wrote the movie A & C Meet Frankenstein. They secured the Bela Lugosi to recreate Count Dracula and Lon Chaney to be the Wolfman. Only the Frankenstein monster was left to cast. They approached Boris Karloff to play his most famous role but he turned it down. He thought it was putting the monster in a bad light. They found Glenn Strange for the part and the rest is history. Not only was it the top money maker in 1940, it was the most successful comedy/horror film until Ghostbusters hit some 40 years later.
True horror fans noticed a huge blooper in this film. Everyone knows vampires never cast a reflection in a mirror. However, in this film Bela Lugosi clearly shows his reflection in one scene. Boris Karloff helped promote the film and later starred in A & C Meet the Killer, Boris Karloff. They also met The Mummy, The invisible Man, and Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde. All of these films were successful and put Bud and Lou in the spotlight again.
They starred in a few other movies towards the end of their careers and then moved to TV for a successful TV show that contained a lot of their movie bits. This continued through most of the 1950s. Lou became ill in 1959 and died shortly after. Bud lived until the 1970s. During the 1950s, their personalities clashed quite a bit and by the time Lou got sick, they were not speaking to each other. Bud was jealous that Lou got most of the attention and sabotaged him several times. Bud regretted not attending Lou’s funeral and eventually made amends with Lou’s family.
It’s hard to think of the impact Bud and Lou had on the movies, they had an impact on The Three Stooges and other comedy teams. The Who’s on First routine is a classic and the career of The Andrew Sisters was launched in their earlier movies. They had that rare talent of physical and spoken humor…something that has never been matched as well.