Chatterbaum: We all love Lucy

Valentine’s Day reminded me about Lucille Ball and the classic sitcom I Love Lucy.

The comedienne that we all love had roots in the movies before she starred on TV. She was the glamourous “B star” in many movies prior to the 50s, starring with the Three Stooges and The Marx Brothers. She eased into radio on the show My Favorite Husband with Richard Denning in the late 40s and early 50s. She met the handsome Desi Arnaz in the 40s and fell in love and married him.

Desi was known as a womanizer but Lucy thought she could change him. Lucy was approached by CBS to star in a version of My Favorite Husband on TV. Lucy said yes but only if her real life husband could play the part of her TV husband. After a lot of negotiations, Desi was given the part of Ricky Ricardo.

The part of Lucy’s best friend was originally offered to Bea Bernadette but she was under contract with the Burns and Allen Show. The part went to Vivian Vance. Vivian was an unknown bit actress from New Mexico. She will be forever known as Ethel Mertz.

Ethel’s husband was originally offered to Gayle Gordon, but he was unavailable at the time. He would co-star in her next three sitcoms.