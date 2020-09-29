Chatterbaum: The return of ... Joan

After saying good-bye to the Kirtsey folks, my brother-in-law discovered our antique stores so he was gone for a while. My sister wanted to check out a place she discovered last time she was here, K & H Rustics. Even Mom liked it there.After some shopping she found a woven basket for $8 that would have gone for over $40 back home. I told the ladies working to be sure and check their inventory after my mom left.

Next it was a visit to Baer’s Furniture. My sister and mom were very impressed by the quality, selection and prices there. My mom was an interior decorator back in the day, so she really liked looking around there. She said it was nice and that’s quite a compliment from someone who was on a first named basis with “Mrs. B” at the Mart in Omaha. She said it was nice that Doris took the time to help her there.

We walked across the street to the antique stores to reclaim Mike. Earlier in the day he found some treasures at the Goodwill and now we had to pry him out of the antique store. He is a collector and found several items to add to his collection. Mom was walking around the store saying she had this, or her parents had that.